Africa: All of Africa Today - April 29, 2026

UNICEF Warns of New Child Crisis in Darfur

UNICEF has warned that children in Darfur are facing a new humanitarian catastrophe, two decades after the region first drew global attention, but with far less international focus and support. The agency said violence has devastated communities and displaced millions across Sudan, leaving children once again trapped in an acute crisis. In its latest Child Alert report titled Darfur: 20 Years On, Children Under Threat, UN children's agency UNICEF warns that while the horrors of 2005 are repeating, the scale of need is now far greater, and international attention is dangerously constrained. The report draws a chilling parallel between the past and the present. Homes, schools, and hospitals are again under fire, but the modern nature of fighting between rival militaries has become even more lethal. Across Darfur, children bear the heavy burden of conflict. Many have lost access to education and healthcare, while growing numbers face severe malnutrition, disease, and violence perpetrated by armed forces or groups. Millions of children have been uprooted, with significant displacement across borders. UNICEF calls for an immediate end to violations against minors. It is urging international donors to provide flexible funding to support those displaced both within Sudan and across its borders.

Nigeria Approves Major Road Project Amid Rising Debt Concerns

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Nigeria's House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu's request for an external loan of $516.3 million to build sections of the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway. The proposed 1,000-kilometre highway links Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states. It runs from Illela in Sokoto State to Badagry in Lagos. The approval follows committee recommendations and includes strict oversight measures such as quarterly reporting, audits, and transparency in procurement. In addition to the loan request, the House endorsed the federal government's rolling borrowing program. The financing arrangement features a partial guarantee from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, with a nine-year tenor, up to three years' moratorium, and an interest rate benchmarked at CME SOFR plus 5.35 per cent per annum. The new borrowing request comes amid growing concerns over Nigeria's debt profile.

International Monetary Fund Approves $266 Million Boost for Liberia

The International Monetary Fund has approved a $266 million financing package for Liberia under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility. This is the largest single injection of multilateral support since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai took office, arriving as the country's economy recorded its strongest growth performance in recent years. A third review of Liberia's Extended Credit Facility program resulted in an immediate additional disbursement of $26.49 million. This brings the total ECF disbursements to about $105.96 million since its approval in September 2024. The funding will help support climate resilience, governance reforms, and macroeconomic stability, as stated by Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan. IMF Acting Chair Bo Li praised Liberian authorities for keeping sound macroeconomic policies while warning that much work remains.

Rights Concerns Mount Over Expansion of Civilian Forces in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's Council of Ministers has adopted a draft law on April 24 to create a 100,000-strong military reserve by the end of 2026. Defense Minister Célestin Simporé framed the move as a way to rapidly mobilise citizens to respond to security threats and "embed Patriotic Defense within a logic of citizen participation." Burkina Faso's military already relies on tens of thousands of civilian auxiliaries known as the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (Volontaires pour la défense de la patrie, VDPs). In several reports, Human Rights Watch has documented how VDPs have committed numerous grave abuses, including summary executions, looting, and forced displacement of minority communities. Concerns centre on limited training, weak oversight, and the risk of blurring lines between civilians and combatants. The armed groups could retaliate by attacking communities. Many critics argue that expanding these forces won't resolve insecurity unless they address governance gaps and protect civilians.

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Illegal Vendors Stall Zimbabwe's Harare Cleanup

Geo Pomona chairman Delish Nguwaya has told the Climate Change Thematic Parliamentary Committee that illegal street vending is undermining efforts to clean up Harare's central business district. Nguwaya said that despite daily cleanup operations by Geo Pomona workers, unregulated vending activities continue to reverse progress. He called for stronger enforcement of municipal bylaws. He urged authorities to tighten enforcement against illegal vending, saying effective implementation of existing regulations was critical to sustaining cleanliness in the capital. The remarks come amid growing concern over illegal vending in Harare's CBD, where authorities have struggled to contain the proliferation of informal traders despite repeated cleanup and enforcement operations.