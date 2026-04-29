Gambia: GRCS Presents D11m Worth of Medications to Fight Malaria

press release

As part of activities marking World Malaria Day 2026, The Gambia Red Cross Society has presented medical items worth D11M to support malaria intervention in The Gambia.

The medicines include 47,722 doses of Amoxicillin, 16,161 doses of Zinc Sulphate and 7,099 doses of Oral Rehydration Solution, aimed at strengthening child health interventions and complementing malaria response efforts across the country.

According to a press release, this support is delivered under the Accelerating Malaria Elimination in The Gambia Project, a USD2M initiative launched in April 2025.

The project is funded by the China International Development Cooperation Agency through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and implemented by GRCS in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

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The project is expected to benefit over 420,000 people nationwide, reinforcing efforts to reduce the malaria burden and improve community health outcomes.

Speaking during the World Malaria Day press briefing, GRCS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government of the Gambia in advancing public health priorities and achieving a malaria free nation.

GRCS equally expressed appreciation to its key partners including CIDCA, IFRC, the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health and all stakeholders for their continued collaboration and support.

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