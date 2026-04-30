Africa: All of Africa Today - April 30, 2026

Ex-French Soldier Held for Alleged Madagascar Coup Plot

A former French serviceman has been detained in Madagascar over an alleged plot to destabilise the country. The French national had been charged with multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy and plotting to sabotage infrastructure such as power lines and thermal plants. Other accomplices, including a Malagasy army officer, had also been charged for the alleged plot, set to be carried out on 18 April. Prosecutors say the plot, allegedly organised through a WhatsApp group, included plans for power cuts, inciting security forces, and mobilising unrest. The arrests come amid ongoing political instability following youth-led protests last year, which helped topple the country's then-President Andry Rajoelina. Madagascar is a former French colony that retains close political links to France and has had a history of instability in recent decades.

Why Ghana Pushed Back on U.S. 'America First' Health Plan

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Ghana has reportedly abandoned a proposed multi-million-dollar health deal with the United States over concerns about sovereignty and the sharing of sensitive health data. The agreement, part of the Trump Administration's "America First" strategy, which has shifted focus onto bilateral deals rather than multilateral aid, the new US model aims to transition funding responsibility for health commodities and services to Ghana. This means Accra would have to increase its own investment in health systems. Previously, this was largely supported by US-contracted NGOs. However, since Trump's dismantling of USAID in 2025, there is far less development funding available. Officials argued that the deal, worth about $109 million, violated Ghana's laws, including data protection and constitutional requirements for parliamentary approval. The US has pursued a similar strategy in other African countries. According to the US State Department, at least 32 such deals worth about $20.6 billion have been signed under the America First Global Health Strategy with nations including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho and eSwatini. Some countries are treating the US strategy with suspicion. In February, Zimbabwe rejected a similar proposal, saying the terms threatened its autonomy, while a deal with Zambia has not moved forward after Washington demanded access to mineral rights and data.

France Urges Citizens to Leave Mali Amid Attacks

France has urged its citizens to leave Mali immediately following co-ordinated attacks by separatist and Islamist militant groups that have heightened insecurity across the country. The advice also warned French citizens not to travel to the West African nation, describing the situation as "extremely volatile". Explosions and sustained gunfire were reported across the country, including the capital, Bamako. In Kati, the defence leader Sadio Camara was killed in an apparent suicide bombing by militants, while in the north, separatist forces have taken control of the city of Kidal. Mali's military leader Gen Assimi Goïta, said the security situation in the country was under control. The UK and the U.S. have also advised "against all travel to Mali due to the unpredictable security conditions" and asked their citizens to leave.

Nigerian Court Grants Witness Protection in Tinubu Coup Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an application allowing a prosecution witness to testify under protective conditions in the trial of an army general and five others charged with plotting a failed coup against President Bola Tinubu. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the application after the prosecution said the measure was needed for security reasons as the trial progressed. The federal government filed 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering against a retired army general and five others over an alleged plot against Tinubu. Lawyers for the defendants did not oppose witness protection. However, they insisted that the defence must still know the identity of the witness to ensure a fair hearing. The defendants, who face multiple charges such as treason and money laundering, have all pleaded not guilty.

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23 Feared Dead After Overloaded Canoe Capsizes in Uganda

At least 23 people are feared dead after a canoe capsized on the River Nguse in Kagadi district. At least eight people are said to have survived the accident and were rushed to various health facilities in the district for medication. The boat, which was reportedly overloaded with more than 30 passengers and bags of charcoal. Those believed to have died in the boat accident are mainly charcoal burners and farmers who had crossed to Kikuube to participate in charcoal burning and farming activities and died as they were crossing back to the Kagadi side. Rescue teams and divers deployed to retrieve bodies. Identities of both the survivors and the deceased persons are yet to be established.