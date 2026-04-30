Nigeria: Federal Govt Backs Nationwide Youth Competition to Boost Malaria Fight

The federal government has intensified efforts to combat malaria with a renewed focus on youth participation, as the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare formally approved the nationwide rollout of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC) across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative, announced in Lagos during the activities marking World Malaria Day 2026, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen behavioural change communication and accelerate the country's progress toward malaria elimination.

According to the ministry, the approval was conveyed by the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, through the immediate past director of Public Health, Dr Godwin Ntadom, who described the programme as a strategic intervention aligned with national malaria control priorities.

The government also indicated its readiness to integrate the initiative into ongoing public health efforts aimed at reducing malaria transmission and improving community engagement.

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The Geneith Health Competition, powered by Coatal Forte Softgel, is designed to engage secondary and tertiary institution students as "Ambassadors of War Against Malaria."

The programme will involve advocacy campaigns, research activities, and community mobilisation aimed at increasing awareness and promoting preventive behaviours such as the use of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) and early diagnosis.

Initiator of the competition and Managing Director of CEOAFRICA, Prince Cletus Iloabanafor, said the approval marks a major step in strengthening grassroots action against malaria.

He noted that Nigeria accounts for about 27 per cent of global malaria cases and 31 per cent of malaria-related deaths, stressing that youth involvement is critical to reversing the trend.

Supporting the initiative, the Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Emmanuel Umenwa, announced a N1 billion investment in the programme, including N400 million in scholarships and cash rewards, and N600 million worth of educational materials and outreach tools.

Umenwa said the investment is aimed at building a new generation of health advocates while strengthening Nigeria's preventive health systems.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare confirmed that the Department of Public Health will work in partnership with the organisers to implement the programme nationwide.