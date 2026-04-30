Mali Junta Leader to Attend Funeral of Defence Minister Killed in Rebel Attacks

Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita is expected to attend the funeral on Thursday of Mali's defence minister Sadio Camara, who was killed in an assault on his home during attacks that have destabilised the army's grip on power.

Camara, 47, died last weekend after a truck packed with explosives targeted his residence in Kati on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, the Malian government said.

The attacks have pitted the army against two former enemies - the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg separatist group, and the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist alliance.

Starting early on Saturday, they launched coordinated strikes on military positions across Mali, including around Bamako. At least 23 people were killed in two days of fighting, a hospital source told the French news agency AFP.

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Goita is expected to lead the dignitaries at the service for Camara, which will be held at the Military Engineering Parade Ground. The memorial will include a military parade before the body, according to a document from the armed forces' chief of general staff.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Goita paid tribute to the defence minister, who is credited with shifting Mali towards Russia after cutting historical ties with France. Goita called Camara's death "an immense loss for Mali".

Mali plunged into uncertainty following coordinated attacks on junta

Bamako surrounded

During the weekend attacks, the separatists and jihadists were able to capture the key northern town of Kidal. They also hit Gao in the mostly desert north, along with Mopti and Sevare in the centre, plus areas around Bamako.

On Wednesday, rebel groups carried out their threat to prevent access to the capital.

The road was blocked on the Bamako-Kéniéba route to the west. In Soribougou, less than 80 kilometres from Bamako, hundreds of trucks, buses and cars were halted.

"They stopped us here in Soribougou," one driver told RFI. "They say no vehicle can head towards Bamako. They haven't attacked anyone, they've just blocked the road. Even motorcycles can't get through. Vehicles coming from Bamako can pass but those trying to enter Bamako - it's impossible."

In an interview with AFP on Wednesday, FLA spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane said the rebels planned to capture key positions in the north, including Gao and Timbuktu.

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"The regime will fall, sooner or later," he said.

France urges its citizens to quit Mali as junta faces major rebel threat

Russian forces to stay

Russia on Thursday said its forces would stay in Mali, rejecting a call from Tuareg rebels for them to withdraw.

"Russia is present there in connection with the necessity declared by the authorities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Russia will continue, including in Mali, to fight against extremism, terrorism and other negative manifestations."

France has urged its citizens to leave Mali "as soon as possible". France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the security situation remained "extremely volatile" after the weekend assaults on government targets in several cities, and told French nationals to prepare to depart on any commercial flights still running.

Those still in Mali were urged to stay at home, while travel to the country remains officially discouraged.

Saturday's coordinated assault marked one of Mali's gravest security crises in years.

Goita's televised address on Tuesday was his first public appearance in three days, after his absence raised questions about his hold on power.

"As I am speaking to you, security arrangements have been reinforced," he said. "The situation is under control and clearing operations, search efforts, intelligence gathering and security measures are continuing."

(with newswires)