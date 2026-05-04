Nigeria Condemns Killing of Mali's Defence Minister

Mr Camara died after sustaining injuries in the VBIED attack.

Nigeria condemns killing of Mali's defence ministerThe Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the killing of Mali's Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sadio Camara.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a tragic consequence of terrorism.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of Mr Camara. He was killed in a coordinated wave of attacks by jihadist and separatist forces who struck many locations, including the country's capital.

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A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonated outside his residence last week. It was a rare collaborative attack by fighters of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel, and members of the Azawad Liberation Front

Mr Camara died after sustaining injuries in the VBIED attack.

According to the foreign affairs ministry, this loss comes at a critical time in Mali's national history.

It stated that terrorism remains a common threat that requires stronger collaboration among countries in the region and beyond.

It noted that violent attacks in the region necessitate sustained cooperation to address insecurity across the Sahel and the wider West African sub-region.

"Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, remains a common adversary that demands unified resolve, sustained cooperation and reaffirmation of our shared humanity," it said.

"Nigeria reiterates its support to the Republic of Mali in its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, preserve its territorial integrity, and restore lasting peace and security."

According to the ministry, the federal government urged stronger solidarity among nations, anchored on mutual respect and collective security, noting that peace in one country is closely tied to peace in others.

It declared the country's commitment to "working with Mali and other partners within regional and international frameworks to confront the scourge of terrorism and to promote stability across the Sahel and the wider West African sub-region."

"At this moment of mourning, Nigeria renews its call for strengthened solidarity among nations, guided by the principles of mutual respect, collective security, and the recognition that the peace of one is inseparable from the peace of all."