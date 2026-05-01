Africa: Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Blue Economy in West Africa - the World Bank Group Announces the Launch of Waca+ in Mauritania

press release

Nouakchott — The World Bank Group announced today the launch of the WACA+ program in Mauritania, advancing the regional partnership dedicated to protecting coastal areas and developing the blue economy in West Africa. Approved for an amount of $212 million for an initial phase covering Benin and Mauritania, the program represents a key milestone in scaling up regional efforts to adapt to climate change.

The WACA+ program aims to reduce the vulnerability of coastal communities, protect infrastructure and ecosystems from erosion, flooding, and sea-level rise, while stimulating the creation of sustainable jobs along the value chains of the blue economy.

Large-Scale Expected Impacts on Coastal Populations

During its first phase, WACA+ is expected to help protect more than 530,000 people living in exposed coastal areas and to create approximately 13,000 jobs in key sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, port logistics, and coastal ecosystem restoration. The program will place particular emphasis on the economic inclusion of women and youth, with the objective of promoting inclusive growth and generating jobs with strong social and economic impact.

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In Mauritania, the program will notably support the strengthening of the dune cordon protecting the city of Nouakchott against flood and coastal inundation risks, as well as the development of productive investments and local entrepreneurship linked to the blue economy.

These interventions build on the results achieved by the WACA program, which for several years has provided a coordinated regional response to coastal challenges from Mauritania to Gabon, combining engineering solutions, ecosystem restoration, policy reforms, and cross-border cooperation.

A Regional Momentum Highlighted at the FOMACO 2026 Forum

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Regional Marine and Coastal Forum (FOMACO), organized by the Regional Partnership for Coastal and Marine Conservation in West Africa (PRCM), which is holding its 12th edition in Nouakchott from April 27 to 30, 2026, under the theme: "Ocean health: a driver of a sustainable and inclusive blue economy."

Reflecting on the program's ambition, Ibou Diouf, World Bank Group Country Manager in Mauritania, said: "WACA+ is a true regional platform that strengthens cooperation among countries, supports the harmonization of public policies, and mobilizes shared expertise to protect coastal communities and create sustainable jobs. By investing in coastal resilience and the blue economy, the program is unlocking significant economic opportunities for West Africa's most vulnerable coastal communities."

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The World Bank Group also commended the continued commitment of the Government of Mauritania, as well as that of international financial partners and regional institutions, notably WAEMU (UEMOA), the PRCM, and numerous technical partners, whose support remains essential to addressing transboundary coastal challenges, sustaining regional momentum, and ensuring long-term impact.