Liberia: Ex-Security Advisor Rejects Claims of Unauthorized Actions in U.S.$6.2m Trial

Testimony in the high-profile US$6.2 million economic sabotage trial continued Thursday at Criminal Court 'C', with defense witnesses rejecting prosecution claims that former senior officials illegally diverted state funds during the 2023 election period.

Karmoh: 'No One Can Act Alone' on Joint Security

Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to ex-President George M. Weah, told the court as the third defense witness that "no individual -- not even the President, who chairs the National Security Council -- can unilaterally 'admit' an entity into the National Joint Security."

Karmoh testified that he was aware national security funding for the 2023 elections was approved at the National Security Council level, with disbursements "channeled through the Ministry of Justice in installments." He emphasized that "Joint Security has no formal legal structure" and that "there is no statute that establishes a body known as 'Joint Security."'

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Challenging the indictment, Karmoh questioned why he would be charged for "admitting" the Financial Intelligence Agency into Joint Security when, he argued, the FIA was already part of Liberia's national security infrastructure.

He drew a clear line between policy and execution, telling jurors he had no knowledge of the detailed disbursement process. "That execution fell squarely within the mandate of the Ministry of Finance," Karmoh said.

His testimony aligned with earlier statements from co-defendant and former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., who has maintained that the funds were released pursuant to NSC approval and that the security budget "was not funded in a lump sum but disbursed incrementally over time."

PFM Law Takes Center Stage

Also testifying was Dr. Samora P.Z. Wolokollie, former Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs, who was subpoenaed to explain Liberia's Public Financial Management framework.

Dr. Wolokollie told the court that the Minister of Finance is "legally authorized to approve contingent allotments for well-defined emergencies even where no prior appropriation exists." He added that "letters of request are administrative, not legal prerequisites," and are "subordinate to the Minister's statutory authority and established regulations."

The testimony reinforced the defense's argument that the transactions under scrutiny were lawful. Tweah has cited Section 26 of the PFM Law, which permits the Minister to exceed spending caps during emergencies, provided overruns are disclosed in the year-end financial statement.

In a moment that drew courtroom attention, prosecutors asked only one question during cross-examination of Dr. Wolokollie -- a move some legal analysts interpreted as underscoring the clarity of his testimony.

The Charges and the Alleged Transfers

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission indicted Tweah and four other former officials -- former Acting Justice Minister Cllr. Nyanti Tuan, former FIA Director Stanley S. Ford, former FIA Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper, and former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh -- on charges including economic sabotage, theft of public funds, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that between September 8 and 22, 2023, more than L$1.055 billion, roughly US$5.4-5.5 million, and an additional US$500,000 were transferred from government accounts "without proper authorization" and remain unaccounted for. The state contends the funds, purportedly for "joint security operations" ahead of the elections, were moved through the FIA, which it says is "traditionally outside the joint security framework."

The defense counters that the FIA is part of the national security architecture and that all disbursements were made under NSC approval and existing PFM provisions. Tweah has criticized the LACC's investigation, saying investigators did not fully trace the funds and that "no LACC investigator should ever say they are not interested in the operational details of public money."

Investigators Concede Gaps, Records Missing

Earlier, prosecution witness Baba Mohammed Boika, a Program Manager at the LACC, conceded under cross-examination that investigators "did not trace how the disputed funds were ultimately used" and could not establish whether money was personally misappropriated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trial has also been hampered by missing financial records. Edward Blamah, Chief of Staff to the FIA Director General, testified in March that searches failed to locate key documents subpoenaed by the court.

Meanwhile, two former Defense Ministers, retired Maj. Gens. Daniel D. Ziankahn Jr. and Prince Charles Johnson III, testified as prosecution witnesses that they had "no knowledge" of the alleged US$6.2 million disbursement or of funds channeled through FIA accounts for joint security operations.

State Secrets vs. Accountability

Defense counsel has argued that, as members or agents of the NSC, the defendants are "Trustees of State Secrets" and that prosecuting them could compel disclosure of sensitive national security information. Prosecutors maintain that statutory secrecy "does not provide immunity from criminal prosecution," citing Article 61 of Liberia's Constitution.

The trial continues.