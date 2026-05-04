Tanzania: Kagame's Tanzania Visit Underscores Strategic Weight of Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame's one-day working visit to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Sunday, May 3, has underscored the growing strategic importance of Rwanda-Tanzania relations, reinforcing a partnership that has become central to regional trade, logistics, and economic integration in East Africa.

The visit, during which Kagame held a tête-à-tête meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan followed by a joint press conference, comes at a time when the two countries are increasingly aligned on strengthening trade corridors, easing cross-border movement of goods, and expanding cooperation in infrastructure and investment.

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The two countries' relationship carries significant economic weight, with Tanzania serving as a critical gateway for Rwanda's access to global markets through the Port of Dar es Salaam and the Central Corridor. The partnership has become a backbone of Rwanda's external trade flows and a key driver of regional value chains.

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According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry's 2024/25 report, Rwanda imported goods worth $709 million from Tanzania - representing more than 10 per cent of the total bill - making it the country's second-largest import source after China.

Within the East African Community, Tanzania remains Rwanda's leading import partner, ahead of Kenya and Uganda.

Tanzania also facilitates around 70 per cent of Rwanda's maritime cargo through the Port of Dar es Salaam, according to official data.

Beyond the trade figures, the relationship is increasingly viewed as strategic due to its role in ensuring supply chain stability and reducing transport costs for landlocked Rwanda. Essential commodities, including rice, continue to move through Tanzanian routes, reflecting the depth of economic interdependence.

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Strategic alignment at leadership level

At the leadership level, both Presidents Kagame and Suluhu underscored that the relationship extends beyond trade into broader regional integration.

"Tanzania is indeed a key partner for Rwanda. Over the years, we have strengthened our partnership across many sectors, particularly trade and logistics, facilitating Rwanda's connections to global markets," Kagame said.

He added that discussions focused on improving systems to manage growing trade volumes and accelerating joint development projects.

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President Suluhu described the partnership as both historic and fast-growing.

"Tanzania and Rwanda are not only brothers and neighbours, but also strategic partners with a relationship that continues to grow rapidly," she said.

With most Rwandan exports passing through Tanzanian ports, Suluhu said this highlights Tanzania's central role in regional trade logistics.

She said: "In our discussions, we agreed to accelerate cooperation by removing non-tariff barriers, strengthening trade and investment, and investing more in transportation and logistics infrastructure, communications, as well as reliable energy. Furthermore, we will strengthen cooperation on security, defense, and regional and international agendas."

Private sector sees huge opportunities

Rwanda's private sector has welcomed the renewed momentum, viewing the President's visit as a boost to regional trade efficiency and investment opportunities.

Faustin Karasira, Chief Operating Officer of the Private Sector Federation (PSF), told The New Times that the relationship directly supports businesses that depend heavily on Tanzanian trade routes.

He observed that a large share of Rwanda's imports and exports passes through Tanzania, while the corridor also strengthens trade links with countries such as Zambia and Mozambique.

The corridor, he said, facilitates broader African trade flows, including shipments of essential commodities such as sugar and maize from Zambia, and has become a key enabler of regional commerce.

"It is a great development for Rwandan businesses to have the President visit them," Karasira said. "We expect that output and trade will continue to grow based on this visit."

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He said that the private sector particularly appreciates Kagame's consistent commitment to advancing the interests of the private sector, both at the national and regional levels.

"His leadership continues to create an enabling environment for businesses to expand, connect, and compete across borders."

Outlook: deeper integration ahead

The visit reflects a broader trajectory toward deeper Rwanda-Tanzania integration at a time when East African countries are prioritizing regional trade facilitation and infrastructure connectivity.

With commitments to remove non-tariff barriers, improve transport systems, and harmonise trade frameworks, both countries are positioning their partnership as a driver of regional economic cooperation.

"We see strong potential for expanded collaboration in logistics, agro-processing, manufacturing, and energy, supported by ongoing regional integration efforts and infrastructure development," Karasira said.

For Rwanda, Tanzania remains a strategic gateway to global markets. For Tanzania, Rwanda is a growing and important trade partner within a rapidly integrating East African economy.