Tanzania Sees Its Trade, Investment Cooperation With Rwanda Soar to 644bn/

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan said trade and investment cooperation between Tanzania and Rwanda has grown significantly, reaching approximately 644bn/- based on 2025 figures.

President Samia made the remarks on May 3, 2026, at State House in Dar es Salaam while addressing journalists alongside her guest, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who was in the country for a one-day working visit.

She said the two leaders held detailed discussions on trade and investment aimed at boosting the economies of both countries and enhancing the effectiveness of regional cooperation.

She noted that from March 1967 to March this year, Tanzania's investment authority registered a total of 42 projects from Rwanda valued at 325.5m US dollars, which have created employment for 2,225 Tanzanians, describing it as a significant contribution to the national economy.

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She further said Tanzania also has companies investing in Rwanda, including Bakhresa, Dodoma Mattresses, Discount Centre, Jambo Plastics and several others. Despite these achievements, she noted that the two countries continue to collaborate in removing trade barriers in order to fully utilize the East African Community common market and Africa's free trade area.

President Samia also said that TANESCO and Rwanda Energy Group have signed an agreement to trade electricity, aimed at stimulating economic activities and development in both countries.

She added that one of the key discussions with President Kagame focused on the Rusumo hydroelectric power project, which connects Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi and is expected to improve energy availability across the East African region.