West Africa: Nigeria Urged to Boost Local Drug Production to End Malaria

Nigeria has been urged to increase local production of anti-malaria drugs as experts warn that the country cannot eliminate the disease without ensuring consistent access to high-quality treatments.

Speaking at a health programme in Lagos, experts said reliance on imports continued to weaken treatment access and exposes the country to supply disruptions.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria accounts for about 27 per cent of global malaria cases and nearly one in three deaths, with children under five the most affected.

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Executive director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Uzoma Ezeoke, said the major challenge was not only the burden of the disease but also inconsistent access to treatment.

She said closing the access gap required building a system that produces WHO-compliant anti-malaria drugs locally, reducing dependence on external supply chains.

Nigeria currently manufactures some finished pharmaceutical products, but most Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are still imported.

Chairman of Emzor, Emeka Okoli, described local API production as critical to achieving pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and improving public health outcomes. He said developing domestic API capacity would help stabilise supply, improve quality control, and position Nigeria as a regional manufacturing hub.

He also highlighted the need for patient-focused innovations, including dispersible antimalarial formulations designed to improve treatment adherence among children. He called on government, investors, and development partners to increase investment in local pharmaceutical manufacturing, implement supportive policies, and strengthen public-private partnerships to expand access to treatment.