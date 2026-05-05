Liberia: Weah Warns Up Undermining Rule of Law, Eroding Democracy

Monrovia — Former President George M. Weah has recounted a long list of excesses by the Boakai-led administration, which he says has undermined the rule of law, threatened peace and security, and eroded democracy in Liberia.

In release issued by the office of ex-President weah, the former Liberian leader made these remarks on Monday while hosting the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, Ms. Nicola Clase, at his office in Paynesville.

During the meeting, Mr. Weah cited the government's blatant disregard for Supreme Court rulings and what he described as executive overreach on matters involving different branches of government, including the illegal removal of Speaker Fonati Koffa.

He also informed the UN delegation about politically driven arrests and prosecutions of former officials of his administration, the removal of tenured officials, police brutality against ordinary citizens, and a general disregard for fundamental rights - all of which, he said, pose a serious threat to peace and security.

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The former President further recounted a dangerous incident in 2024, when the aircraft he was traveling on was denied landing permission at the international airport while already in Liberian airspace, describing it as a threat to his life and the lives of his entourage on board.

He stated that the UN and its various organs, as well as other regional and continental bodies, are "vested guarantors" of Liberia's peace and security. He called on the international community to consider these transgressions as early warnings of an erosion of the progress the country has made in peace, security and democracy.

For her part, Ms. Clase, accompanied by Liberia's Special Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis Brown - said her mission was to engage with a wide range of national stakeholders to assess Liberia's peace and nation-building process, as well as social cohesion and national reconciliation.