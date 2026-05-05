The National Assembly has resolved to set up a joint ad hoc committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to carry out a holistic investigation into the rising cases of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The committee, to be led by the Chairman of the National Assembly, will undertake a fact-finding and diplomatic visit to South Africa aimed at finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

As part of its mandate, the delegation is expected to visit the South African Parliament to formally express Nigeria's strong displeasure over the reported attacks. The Senate also plans to write to the Speaker of the South African Parliament and invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief lawmakers on the outcomes of their engagements.

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The upper chamber also upheld a resolution by Senator Simon Lalong calling for a review of resolutions reached during a 2019 bilateral meeting between Nigeria and South Africa, with a view to ensuring their implementation.

The Senate subsequently observed a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians who have lost their lives in the attacks in South Africa.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday followed a motion of urgent national importance raised by Senator Bassey, titled "Intensifying Xenophobic Persecution of Nigerians in South Africa and Ghana: A Call for Urgent National, Diplomatic and Humanitarian Action to Defend the Dignity, Safety and Honour of Nigerian Citizens."

The motion was sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West, but read on his behalf on the floor of the Senate by Senator Aniekan Bassey, APC, Akwa Ibom North-East.

He came under Order 41, 42 of the Senate Standing Order.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North, has called on the Federal Government to retaliate against South African businesses operating in Nigeria following the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Oshiomhole, who noted that the Federal Government should consider revoking the working license of South African-owned companies such as MTN and Multichoice (operators of DSTV), argued that Nigeria must respond firmly to what he described as persistent hostility against its citizens.

He said, "I don't want this Senate to be shedding tears to sympathise with those who have died. We didn't come here to shed tears."

"I am not going to shed tears. If you hit me, I hit you. I think it is appropriate in diplomacy. It is an economic struggle."

He argued that while some South Africans accuse Nigerians of taking their jobs, Nigerians should return home and take over employment opportunities created by major South African companies operating in the country, including MTN and Multichoice.

Oshiomhole said, "We hit back, the President of South Africa will not only talk but will also go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimidated and we will not condone any one life being lost.

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"If a crime has been committed under the South African law, they have the right to bring any such person to justice, but to kill our people as if we are helpless, we will not allow that."

Senators were divided over whether or not to drop the motion completely after Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central called for it to be stepped down and debated behind closed doors. This attempt was immediately countered by Senator AbdulNingi, PDP, Bauchi Central. who alongside others insisted on an open deliberation.

Lawmakers argued with deep concern over not only the physical attacks but also the growing climate of fear, psychological trauma and dehumanisation faced by Nigerians abroad.

They noted that many Nigerians are increasingly being profiled and targeted solely based on their nationality.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving the crisis, noting that economic retaliation against businesses would not be the preferred course of action.

He asserted that the Senate views the reported attacks as serious and will address the matter with the urgency it deserves.