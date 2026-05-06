Africa: Xenophobia - African Nations Threaten Retaliatory Action Against South Africa

Diplomatic pressure on South Africa is mounting as more African countries threaten retaliatory measures over renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians.

While no government has officially announced a total closure of borders, threats of blockades, trade suspensions and heightened security checks are gaining traction across the region in what analysts and foreign policy experts describe as the most serious diplomatic fallout since the end of apartheid.

The latest wave of violence, which erupted between April 27 and 29, 2026, saw locals in Pretoria, Johannesburg and other cities stage protests against illegal immigration, with Nigerians and other African nationals bearing the brunt.

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The attacks have revived longstanding claims that migrants accept lower wages, dominate informal trade and are involved in crime such as drug trafficking and fraud, allegations police data do not substantiate as a nationwide trend.

Repatriation, diplomatic pressure mount

Neighbouring states such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, that account for the majority of South Africa's migrant population, are on high alert, with many citizens seeking to return home as tensions escalate.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Ghana have taken the lead in diplomatic pushback, warning their citizens to exercise caution and demanding urgent action from Pretoria.

On Monday, the Federal Government officially summoned South Africa's High Commissioner to formally convey Abuja's displeasure and insisted on concrete steps to protect Nigerian lives and property.

The government has also begun arrangements for the voluntary repatriation of its citizens. As of May 3, 130 Nigerians have registered with the Nigerian mission in South Africa for evacuation flights, and officials say the number is likely to increase ahead of another planned demonstration scheduled for May 4-8.

The government has stressed that the immediate priority remained the safety of its nationals, and pledged to pursue all diplomatic avenues to secure their protection.

Beyond immediate evacuations, Abuja is leveraging regional and bilateral channels to press Pretoria for lasting solutions.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a meeting with the South African envoy reminded Pretoria of Nigeria's significant sacrifices during the anti-apartheid struggle, arguing that the current hostility betrayed the solidarity that defined the liberation era.

"Nigerian lives and businesses must not continue to be put at risk," said Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the ministry at a press briefing, adding that the government was open to exploring stricter if the attacks persist.

Ghana too

Ghana has followed suit, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoning South Africa's acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, to protest the harassment and intimidation of Ghanaian citizens.

The move came after viral videos surfaced showing a Ghanaian man in KwaZulu-Natal being confronted by a vigilante group and ordered to leave the country.

Accra has warned that it will not tolerate the mistreatment of its nationals, adding that it was coordinating with regional bodies to address the crisis.

Tanzania issues 48-hour ultimatum

Tanzania has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Pretoria's handling of the situation. Social media reports indicate that President, Samia Suluhu, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for South African citizens to leave Tanzania or face forced deportation, while also ordering the immediate suspension of all air and maritime trade between the two countries.

In a stern address, she accused the South African government of "forgetting the support received during the struggle for independence" and allowing "our children to be humiliated in a country that once sheltered exiles who fought against apartheid."

Botswana cuts electricity, seals land border

Botswana is also taking a hard stance, with indications that it may seal its land border and restrict electricity supply to parts of South Africa.

While officials have yet to release full details of the disruption, the move signals a willingness to use economic leverage in response to what Gaborone described as sustained hostility toward Batswana nationals.

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In a nationally televised address, President Duma Boko struck an emotional tone, invoking history as both a warning and a rebuke. "We stood with you during your fight against oppression," he said. "Today, our citizens are humiliated."

Mozambique mulls border restrictions

Mozambique is reportedly considering restrictions at the Ressano Garcia border, where South African trucks and citizens could be barred from entry in retaliation for the attacks.

The border point is a major trade corridor, and any disruption could have significant economic consequences for both countries.

South African authorities have condemned the attacks as criminal and unlawful, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stating that no one has the right to take the law into their hands. But with over 118 Nigerians reportedly killed in xenophobic incidents between 2015 and 2026, Abuja insists that rhetoric must now be matched with action.