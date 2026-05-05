Togo: Oragroup Grows Profit 37 Percent As Cost Controls Offset Revenue Dip

Oragroup, the Lomé-based pan-African banking group listed on the BRVM, reported net profit of 6.6 billion FCFA ($11.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, up 37% from 4.8 billion FCFA ($8.6 million) a year earlier, despite a slight decline in net banking income, making it one of the more counter-intuitive results of the reporting season.

Net banking income fell 2% to 50.1 billion FCFA ($89.6 million), reflecting what management attributed to a deliberate tightening of activity at the beginning of 2026 amid global uncertainty from the Middle East conflict and its effect on oil prices, fertiliser costs, and pharmaceutical supply chains across the African markets where Oragroup operates.

The earnings improvement came from below the revenue line. Risk costs fell 10% as the group's debt collection efforts bore fruit, reducing the provisions needed. General and administrative expenses dropped 44%, a substantial reduction that the bank did not fully explain but which could reflect one-off cost savings, the wind-down of past restructuring charges, or genuine operational streamlining.

Deposits grew 14% to 3.34 trillion FCFA ($5.97 billion), while the loan book contracted 12% to 1.43 trillion FCFA ($2.56 billion) -- the same pattern of deposit accumulation outpacing lending seen at several regional peers.

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Management said the deposit growth is concentrated in specific subsidiaries and forms part of a strategy to lower the cost of funding before deploying it into credit.

Key Takeaways

Oragroup operates through the Orabank network, with subsidiaries in 14 countries across West and Central Africa, primarily in Francophone markets including Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and Gabon. Its geographic diversification is similar in structure to Ecobank but at a smaller scale and with a different client mix. The 37% profit growth on falling revenue is an unusual combination and the sustainability of it depends on whether the two drivers -- lower risk costs and lower operating expenses -- are durable. A 44% drop in general expenses in a single quarter is a number that analysts typically probe: it could reflect a genuine structural cost improvement, the reversal of a prior-year charge, or simply an accounting timing effect. If it is structural, Oragroup has quietly transformed its cost base; if temporary, the Q2 comparison will be difficult. The 12% loan book contraction alongside 14% deposit growth produces a loan-to-deposit ratio well below 50%, meaning the group is sitting on significant excess liquidity that is not generating loan interest income. Deploying that liquidity into credit -- if management's stated strategy of cheaper funding first plays out -- would be a significant earnings catalyst. The macro environment Oragroup operates in, with commodity price shocks and oil disruption from the Strait of Hormuz crisis filtering through African economies, adds caution to how quickly that deployment happens.