Togo-Based Ecobank Group Posts Record Q1 Revenue

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (BRVM: ETIT), the pan-African banking group listed in Lomé, delivered its strongest first-quarter revenue on record, with net banking income rising 23% in dollar terms to $636 million (356.7 billion FCFA) in the three months to March 2026, driven by a surge in interest income and a 5 billion dollar increase in customer deposits.

The deposit growth is the standout operational achievement. Clients across the group's 35-country network added meaningfully to their balances, reflecting deepening financial relationships and the group's push into digital banking channels. Digital transactions grew 54% to $25.7 billion in the quarter, and the client base expanded 13%.

Net profit rose 16% to $142.5 million (79.9 billion FCFA). The improvement was broad-based across the group's business lines -- corporate and investment banking, and retail and commercial banking both contributed. Risk costs rose 73% in dollar terms to $129.4 million, reflecting heightened provisioning across several markets, but the group's operating leverage held: the cost-to-income ratio improved to 49% from 51.6% a year earlier.

CEO Jeremy Awori described the result as reflecting three consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage -- a metric the group has been targeting under its Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy. Earnings per share rose 11% to $0.38.

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The group's total assets grew 22% year-on-year to $35.2 billion, underpinned by strong growth in customer loans, treasury assets, and interbank placements.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank Group is the only bank with a genuine pan-African footprint, operating in 35 countries across four regional blocs. That diversification is both its strength and the source of persistent complexity: results reflect dozens of different regulatory environments, currency regimes, and credit cycles simultaneously. The 23% revenue growth in dollar terms in Q1 2026 is partly a real business achievement and partly a function of currency movements -- the FCFA results grew only 11% over the same period, reflecting that dollar appreciation against some African currencies inflated the headline. Still, at the operational level, the story is constructive: digital adoption is accelerating at a rate (54% transaction growth) that changes the economics of retail banking in a region historically constrained by physical branch costs. The 73% rise in credit provisions is a number that warrants watching: at a group that spans sub-Saharan Africa from Nigeria to Ethiopia to Côte d'Ivoire, provisioning pressure can reflect very different things in different geographies, and the aggregate number masks that heterogeneity. For investors in Ecobank Transnational, the Q1 result confirms that the GTR strategy is generating operating leverage, but the provision trajectory and the currency-adjusted revenue picture deserve more attention than the dollar headline alone.