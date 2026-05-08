Ghana has asked the African Union to address 'xenophobic attacks' in South Africa. Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the opportunity to raise broader migration issues.

Ghana has asked the African Union (AU) to address "xenophobic attacks" in South Africa, as Pretoria battles to manage the continental fallout from protests and hostility towards other Africans.

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Ablakwa posted on X on Thursday that he had written to the AU requesting that the xenophobic attacks in SA targeted at other African nationals should be discussed at a summit in Egypt from 24 to 27 June.

He said the xenophobic attacks clearly violated the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights to which South Africa was a state party. They also ran counter to the spirit of Pan-Africanism and to the objectives of the African Continental Trade Area, which sought to promote free movement, reduce barriers "and foster a common market to the benefit of all Africans".

The Government of Ghana has formally written to the African Union requesting that the South African xenophobic attacks targeted at Africans be placed on the agenda at the upcoming Mid-Year Coordination Meeting to be attended by Heads of State and Government. pic.twitter.com/sIuVPfPAe2-- Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 7, 2026

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday that although his government...