Kenya, France Sign 11 Deals On Rail, Ports, Energy and Digital Economy

Nairobi — William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron have witnessed the signing of 11 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kenya and France across transport, energy, digital infrastructure and trade.

The agreements were signed at State House Nairobi following bilateral talks ahead of the Africa Forward Summit.

Among the key deals is the Sh12.5 billion rehabilitation and modernisation of the Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which will upgrade rail connections linking Nairobi to towns including Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu.

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Ruto said the project will also include the Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction as part of efforts to improve urban transport in the Nairobi metropolitan area.

Kenya and France also signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for logistics and port infrastructure development estimated at about Sh104 billion.

Other agreements cover digital transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, climate and weather services, sustainable aviation fuel production, blue economy cooperation and expansion of the Kipeto Wind Power project by an additional 100 megawatts.

The two countries further agreed to promote Kenyan specialty tea exports to French markets and strengthen collaboration in healthcare, education and technical training.

Ruto said Kenya is also seeking to benefit from French expertise in nuclear energy as the country pursues its target of generating 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

The President added that Kenya and France discussed improving air connectivity to support trade, tourism and investment.

Macron said France remains committed to expanding investment and partnerships across Africa and supporting reforms in the international financial system.

The Africa Forward Summit, which begins tomorrow in Nairobi, is being hosted outside a Francophone country for the first time in more than 50 years.