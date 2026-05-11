Africa Forward Summit Must Unlock Africa's Agricultural Value Chain Potential

As the Africa Forward Summit 2026 opens in Nairobi today, much attention will understandably focus on the Heads of State attending, the investment deals signed, and the diplomatic milestones expected from the gathering.

Yet beyond the high-level meetings and official communiqués, the summit presents a deeper and more consequential opportunity: redefining Africa's place in the global economic order through agriculture and value addition.

For decades, discussions about Africa's development have largely revolved around aid, debt, and security partnerships shaped in capitals far removed from the realities of African producers. Today, that conversation is beginning to shift from rhetoric to practical engagement, from dependency to partnership, and from extraction to shared prosperity.

At the centre of this transition must be Africa's farmers.

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African smallholder farmers feed millions, sustain global supply chains, and remain critical players in the world economy. Yet they continue to face structural barriers that limit productivity, reduce market access, and deny them fair returns for their labour. The continent can no longer remain trapped in a cycle where it exports raw commodities cheaply while importing finished products at premium prices.

The time has come to bring African producers directly into the centre of economic negotiations and implementation frameworks.

This requires better terms of trade, investment in local value addition, access to financing tailored to agricultural realities, deployment of technology and AI-driven advisory services, and broader access to regional and international markets.

As France seeks to redefine its engagement with Africa, Kenya is making history by becoming the first Anglophone country to host the summit. This signals a broader shift away from traditional aid models and transactional military arrangements toward partnerships anchored on mutual benefit, equality, and long-term economic transformation.

For Kenya, this transition comes at a critical moment.

The country is increasingly focusing on value addition across key agricultural sectors including coffee, tea, avocado, macadamia nuts, leather, hides, and skins. The Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which grants immediate duty-free and quota-free access to European markets for Kenyan exports excluding arms, offers significant opportunity for industrial growth and manufacturing expansion.

However, these opportunities cannot coexist with unfair tariff structures that penalise value-added African products while rewarding the export of raw commodities. Such unilateral tariff escalation is exploitative and perpetuates a global trading system that keeps Africa locked at the bottom of value chains.

That model is no longer sustainable.

As stakeholders gather under the summit theme "Inspire and Connect," the focus must shift from broad declarations to practical commitments that support manufacturing partnerships, joint ventures, research and development, technology transfer, innovative financing mechanisms, and the creation of greener, future-ready jobs.

Africa is not seeking charity. It is seeking fair participation.

Frameworks such as the Africa-France Impact Coalition, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), the Kampala Declaration on Food Systems 2025, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) already provide a strong foundation for this transformation.

With a market of more than 1.2 billion people, AfCFTA offers unprecedented scale for investment, trade integration, and industrial development across the continent.

The true measure of success for the Africa Forward Summit will not lie in the number of speeches delivered or agreements announced. It will depend on whether African ownership, technological transfer, innovative financing, and local equity become embedded within the architecture of future partnerships.

Kenya's own experience in sectors such as dairy and horticulture demonstrates that when value addition happens close to producers, incomes rise, communities benefit, and countries gain greater leverage within global markets.

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This is why the expected Nairobi Declaration must go beyond aspirational language. It should define measurable milestones, funding commitments, technology transfer benchmarks, ownership structures, and continental accountability mechanisms.

Economic diplomacy requires clarity.

Africa's relationship with Europe is evolving into one shaped less by colonial or linguistic history and more by enterprise, innovation, and mutual economic interest. The central question is no longer whether Africa should participate in global trade, but under what terms, who benefits, and who controls the value created.

Africa enters this new era with demographic strength, abundant resources, growing policy confidence, and a clear understanding of its place in the global economy.

The continent is no longer speaking as a passive recipient of development assistance. It is speaking as a partner, an investor, and a builder of shared prosperity.

[The author is Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Health]