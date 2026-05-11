Africa: Tinubu Arrives Nairobi for a Two-Day Africa Forward Summit

President Bola Tinubu on Monday morning arrived Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to attend a two-day Africa Forward Summit.

The President, whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi at about 12.15am, was received on arrival by top Nigerian government officials including Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele; his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola and Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

During the two-day visit, Tinubu will attend the Africa-France Summit to be co-chaired by French President, Emmanuel Macron and his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto.

The summit, themed "Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth," will focus on critical issues including energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, climate action, and the restructuring of the global financing architecture.

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The President's participation at the Summit is expected to underscore Nigeria's commitment to deepening strategic partnerships with African countries and the French Republic, while also projecting ongoing reforms designed to position the country as a prime destination for investment.

He will thereafter proceed to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum slated for May 14 to May 15.

The forum, themed "Scale or Fail," is regarded as one of the continent's largest gatherings of private sector leaders, investors and policymakers, with over 2,000 participants expected to deliberate on accelerating economic transformation through regional integration and cross-border investments.

Beyond the multilateral engagements, Tinubu is also scheduled to hold high-level meetings with global and African business leaders during the trip.