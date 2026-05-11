Nigeria: World Malaria Day - Lafarge, Lagos Govt, Others Rally Nationwide Action Against Malaria

Leading Nigerian building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc, has reinforced its commitment to public health with a series of malaria outreach initiatives across its host communities, in commemoration of the 2026 World Malaria Day.

The nationwide campaign, with theme: "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must," mobilised over 1,000 participants, including residents, health stakeholders and community leaders, in a unified effort to drive awareness, prevention and early treatment of malaria.

Outreach activities took place across multiple locations, including Lagos, featuring health education sessions, distribution of insecticide-treated nets and sensitisation on environmental hygiene practices. In Lagos, Lafarge Africa partnered with the Society for Family Health, Lagos State Health District II and Leadway Health to deliver targeted interventions within communities.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kemi Albert-Udoh, Occupational Health Coordinator at Lafarge Africa Plc, said Malaria remains one of the most persistent public health challenges in Nigeria, requiring continuous and deliberate intervention from both healthcare professionals and community members.

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Albert-Udoh noted that Lafarge Africa's health interventions are designed to complement national efforts by promoting early detection and proper treatment, while also encouraging behavioural changes that reduce exposure to malaria.

"Malaria has been with us for decades and continues to affect millions, particularly pregnant women and children. However, through collective effort and sustained intervention, we can significantly reduce its impact. At Lafarge, we are committed to playing our part by supporting prevention, early diagnosis and effective management, ensuring that fewer people fall ill and more lives are protected," she said.

Gabriel Pollyn, Head, Sustainability and Sponsorships, Lafarge Africa Plc, noted that the outreach demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to building resilient communities through preventive healthcare and strategic partnerships.

Pollyn added that the theme of this year's campaign serves as a strong call to action, reminding stakeholders that the tools and knowledge required to end malaria already exist, but must be matched with commitment and consistent action.

"We are here today to mark World Malaria Day under the theme 'Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.'

Adekunle Onikoyi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Ikorodu Local Government Area, commended Lafarge Africa and its partners for their continued support in strengthening healthcare delivery, noting that community-focused initiatives like this help to enhance healthcare systems while promoting awareness and preventive action.

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Expressing appreciation, Mudzu Ummusalma, a beneficiary, explained that the awareness session helped her better understand how malaria is transmitted, the importance of maintaining a clean environment and the need to consistently use preventive tools such as treated nets.

Ummusalma added that the outreach has influenced her approach to health within her household, as she intends to apply the knowledge gained to protect her family and educate others in her community.