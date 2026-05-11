Africa: With Smart Investments, African Oil Could Fill Half the Supply That Usually Goes Through the Strait of Hormuz

Nigeria, Algeria, Libya, Angola and Egypt are projected to be the largest oil producers in Africa in 2026 - according to data from the International Energy Agency.

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Washington, DC — As we’re all being painfully reminded, cutting off for any length of time the fifth of the world’s oil supply that passes through the Strait of Hormuz has an extraordinarily negative impact on commerce and lives here and everywhere.

But what if we could get even half of that oil another way?

Nearly ten percent of the world’s oil is in Africa, one of the most promising - and underutilized - alternatives to Hormuz dominance. Plus, with significant reserves, Atlantic-facing export routes, and crude well-suited to Western refineries, African oil offers more than backup supply - it represents a structural opportunity to rebalance global energy flows. At the same time, expanding refining capacity on the continent - from new large-scale facilities like Nigeria’s Dangote refinery to existing plants - creates an opportunity for Africa to capture more value domestically, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and strengthen its role not just as a supplier of crude oil, but as a more integrated player in global energy markets.

In an era of sustained geopolitical uncertainty, elevating Africa’s role for itself and the world is not just prudent, it is essential for building a more resilient global energy system. African nations, the international community and global investors can and should start making it happen.

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The continent is already home to a broad group of hydrocarbon producers, including Nigeria, Angola, Libya, Algeria, and Ghana, as well as emerging natural gas powerhouses like Mozambique. Together, they represent vast potential yet remain under-integrated into long-term continental and global energy strategies.

Unlike Middle Eastern exports, much of Africa’s oil and gas is Atlantic-facing, allowing it to reach European and American markets without passing through the most vulnerable maritime chokepoints. This strategic advantage further positions Africa as a core pillar of a diversified energy system, rather than a secondary or contingency option.

Equally important, many African crude streams are well-matched to the technical requirements of refineries in Europe and the United States. Production from countries like Nigeria and Angola tends to be easy to process and can be integrated into existing refining systems with minimal adjustment. As markets recalibrate, this compatibility makes African supply readily usable.

Expanding Africa’s role in global energy markets offers several clear advantages.

First is improved energy resilience. By broadening the range of supply sources and routes, consuming nations can reduce exposure to localized disruptions and create a more balanced portfolio. Africa’s contribution in this context will not be marginal but meaningful as new production and export capacity come online.

Second, the logistics are favorable. Shipping routes from West Africa to Europe and the Americas are relatively direct and flexible, reducing transit times and exposure to maritime risk. In a global environment where shipping disruptions - from geopolitical tensions to piracy - are an ongoing concern, diversified routing is an increasingly valuable asset.

Third, deeper engagement creates opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. Investment in production, pipelines, and refining capacity can drive economic growth across the continent while enhancing supply stability for global markets. For African economies, this means revenue, employment, and industrial development. For external partners, it means access to new, reliable sources of energy within a more diversified system.

The current market disruption is already demonstrating the scale of that opportunity. Rising global crude prices linked to the Iran war are expected to generate significant revenue windfalls for several African producers, with Nigeria alone projected to gain billions in additional oil revenue. For countries such as Angola, higher prices could temporarily offset declining production and create fiscal breathing room to reduce debt burdens, strengthen reserves, and invest in long-term infrastructure. If managed effectively, this moment could provide not only short-term revenue gains, but also a foundation for more durable energy and economic resilience across the continent.

There is also a broader strategic dimension. In recent years, OPEC+ has demonstrated a willingness to actively manage supply in pursuit of price stability and geopolitical leverage, including coordinated production cuts that have tightened global markets. This has reinforced the influence of a relatively concentrated group of producers over global pricing dynamics. Expanding engagement with African producers - many of whom operate outside this framework or with greater production flexibility - can help dilute that concentration of influence.

A more diverse supply base would not eliminate OPEC+’s role, but it would introduce greater balance, giving consuming nations more options and reducing the impact of coordinated supply decisions.

Yes, an expanded African energy role comes with real challenges. Governance and political stability vary across key producing countries, with some regions facing conflict, regulatory uncertainty, or corruption. These factors can complicate investment decisions and increase risk.

Infrastructure constraints are another significant hurdle. In many cases, pipeline networks, export terminals, and refining capacity remain underdeveloped. Addressing these gaps will require sustained capital investment and coordination between governments, multilateral institutions, and the private sector.

Competition is also intensifying. China, India, and other global players are already deeply engaged in African energy markets, often bringing faster financing and fewer conditions. For Western countries to remain competitive, they will need to pair capital with long-term commitment, technical expertise, and credible partnerships.

But the hurdles can be overcome. The blockage of Hormuz adds both incentive and urgency.

To realize Africa’s potential, U.S. policymakers - alongside partners in Europe, the Gulf, and other aligned economies - should pursue a more deliberate and sustained investment strategy across the continent. That includes encouraging public and private investment and expanding support for upstream and midstream infrastructure from production to pipelines and export terminals. Financing tools such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Export-Import Bank should be deployed more aggressively to reduce project risk.

At the same time, Washington and its partners should encourage and work with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank to prioritize energy infrastructure as a development and security imperative. Done effectively, these investments can unlock production capacity while ensuring that U.S. companies remain competitive in a space where state-backed rivals are already entrenched.

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Strengthening bilateral U.S.–Africa energy partnerships will also be critical. This means not just high-level dialogues but also modernized trade frameworks and sustained technical cooperation. Countries like Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana offer immediate opportunities for deeper engagement, while emerging producers such as Mozambique present a chance for the United States, Europe, and other partners to shape standards from the outset.

Encouraging greater private sector participation will ultimately determine success. The scale of investment required to expand Africa’s energy capacity far exceeds what public financing alone can provide. Policymakers should focus on mobilizing private capital through public-private partnerships, blended finance mechanisms, and expanded access to political risk insurance.

The global energy landscape is evolving, shaped by new risks and new opportunities. Investors who have been nervous about working in Africa are becoming more fearful about not doing so.

Africa is both an alternative to existing supply centers and a critical component of a more diversified and resilient system. Recognizing and investing in that role now will help shape a future energy map defined not by concentration but by flexibility and strategic choice. We should start now to get half of the Hormuz oil another way.

Ambassador Herman J. Cohen (ret.) served in the U.S. foreign service between 1955 and 1993 as ambassador and career ambassador, consular officer, assistant secretary of state for Africa and as special assistant to the president and senior director for Africa at the U.S. National Security Council.

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