Liberia: Nmah - Tweah Acquittal Could Reach Supreme Court

Cllr. Darryl Ambrose Nmah, Sr., a Liberian legal practitioner, says the jury acquittal of former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. in the US$6.2 million economic sabotage case does not necessarily bring finality, noting that the matter could still attract review at the Supreme Court.

Appearing on the online talk platform, "Class Reloaded," Nmah said the State, during trial, established that the funds were withdrawn from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and later expended.

He stressed that the prosecution's duty was to pursue alleged wrongdoing under the law and "not to persecute" Tweah and the other defendants named in the case.

"The government proved that the money was taken out of the Central Bank and spent," Nmah said. He added that the jurors appeared split during deliberations before returning a not-guilty verdict for Tweah and some of his co-defendants.

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Tweah and other former officials were accused of transferring and using government funds said to have been earmarked for national security operations during the administration of former President George M. Weah.

The State charged the defendants with economic sabotage, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and misuse of public money. Defense lawyers, however, argued that the transactions were legally authorized and carried out under established government procedures.

The proceedings have drawn heavy public attention, fueling debate on accountability, governance and public financial management--making the case one of the country's most talked-about corruption-related trials in recent years.

Nmah maintained that the legal battle may not be fully over, especially as lawyers for some convicted individuals are expected to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

He said the High Court could affirm the verdict, overturn portions of the ruling, or issue a mixed decision--agreeing with some findings while disagreeing with others.

Nmah pointed to the Brownie Samukai case as an example of how the Supreme Court has previously handled questions of shared liability among co-defendants in public funds matters.

Meanwhile, Tweah's acquittal continues to spark reactions nationwide, with citizens and legal observers divided over what the outcome means for Liberia's anti-corruption drive and the broader justice system.