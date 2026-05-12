Liberia: Tweah's Verdict Reflects Judicial Independence, Says Cso Group

Monrovia — The Independent Societal Watch Advocates (ISWA) has come to the defense of Justice Minister Oswald Tweh following criticism from Unity Party Youth League Chairman Togar Melvin Cephas over the government's handling of the high-profile US$6.2 million corruption case involving former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah.

In a statement issued Monday, May 11, the civil society organization says the recent not-guilty verdict in the case should be viewed as a demonstration of judicial independence rather than a sign of weakness or incompetence of the Minister of Justice and, by extension, the Ministry of Justice.

ISWA's statement comes on the heels of a Facebook post by Chairman Cephas following the court's ruling, in which he criticized Minister Tweh and accused him of being ineffective in leading the government's anti-corruption fight, a key promise of the current administration.

In his post, the UP Youth Chairman alleged that the Justice Minister had shown carelessness in prosecuting corruption-related cases, describing him as "dangerous" to both the administration's credibility and the Liberian people's expectations for accountability.

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However, ISWA described the remarks as unfair, inflammatory, and harmful to the integrity of Liberia's justice system.

According to the organization, public officials and political actors must recognize that the outcome of a court proceeding is ultimately determined by evidence, legal arguments, and judicial interpretation, and not by public sentiment or political pressure.

"Justice cannot be measured solely by convictions," the group emphasized, noting that acquittals are also part of a functioning democratic and judicial process.

ISWA argued that the verdict in the former finance minister's case demonstrates that the courts are capable of making independent decisions free from executive influence or partisan interference.

The group further warned against what it described as politically motivated attacks on officials performing constitutional duties, noting that such rhetoric could erode public trust in the rule of law and weaken confidence in state institutions.

The organization stressed that prosecutors and judges must be allowed to carry out their responsibilities within the boundaries of the law and available evidence without intimidation or political backlash.

At the same time, ISWA urged political leaders and youth organizations to exercise restraint in commenting on sensitive judicial matters, especially cases with significant national attention.

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The advocacy group also praised Liberia's judiciary for what it called a transparent and professional handling of the case and urged citizens to interpret the ruling as a reflection of democratic maturity and judicial independence rather than political failure.

The court's verdict in the US$6.2 million corruption case has continued to generate intense public debate, with supporters and critics offering sharply divided reactions over the implications for the government's anti-graft agenda.