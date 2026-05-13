Nigeria: Funke Akindele, Peter Okoye, Others Mourn Alexx Ekubo

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly died at the age of 40 on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to reports, the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after months of illness.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues, celebrities, activists and fans across social media platforms.

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Popular actress Funke Akindele shared an emotional message on her Instagram story, mourning the late actor.

She wrote, "Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best.

"May your kind soul rest in peace, Alex. 'Ore mi' like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in Peace, Alex."

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted to the news, writing on Instagram, "Rest on, Alex. May God heal your family and us all."

Singer Peter Okoye simply posted, "RIP."

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore also paid tribute on X, describing Ekubo as a "rare talent."

"My profound condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, who I understand passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

"I never met him personally, but I still cannot forget a movie of his I watched on an Emirates flight from New York to Dubai en route to Nairobi. He was a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly. May he rest in power," Sowore wrote.

Broadcaster Oseni Rufai wrote briefly on X, "Rest well Alex."

Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe described the news as heartbreaking.

"I'm struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I'm lost for words because this wasn't the plan, Alex Ekubo.

"To think you already prepared your Will -- It's heartbroken, I can't quite describe. Rest well, my friend," he wrote.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong also expressed condolences, noting that the late actor's contributions to the entertainment industry would not be forgotten.

"Your contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten in a hurry.

"You made significant strides and your memory will continue to inspire younger actors.

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"My sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Alex. Life is indeed ephemeral," he wrote.

Ekubo's prolonged absence from social media and public events had sparked concern among fans and colleagues in recent months. His last post on social media dated back to December 2024, shortly after reports emerged that his engagement had been called off.

Widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, Ekubo built a successful career in the movie industry with appearances in several hit films and television productions. He was celebrated for his versatility, charisma and screen presence.

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