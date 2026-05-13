Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo Dies At 40

12 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to The Sun Nigeria, family sources said the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, following months of illness.

Alexx Ekubo's absence from the public eye had raised concerns among fans and colleagues, as he had stayed away from social media for an extended period.

The actor's last social media post was made in December 2024, shortly after news broke that his engagement had been called off.

Known for his versatility on screen and widely admired for his striking looks, Ekubo built a successful career in Nollywood, featuring in numerous hit films and television productions.

Following reports of his death, several of his colleagues and fans took to social media to express shock and pay tribute to the late actor.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.