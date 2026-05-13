Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo Dies At 40

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to The Sun Nigeria, family sources said the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, following months of illness.

Alexx Ekubo's absence from the public eye had raised concerns among fans and colleagues, as he had stayed away from social media for an extended period.

The actor's last social media post was made in December 2024, shortly after news broke that his engagement had been called off.

Known for his versatility on screen and widely admired for his striking looks, Ekubo built a successful career in Nollywood, featuring in numerous hit films and television productions.

Following reports of his death, several of his colleagues and fans took to social media to express shock and pay tribute to the late actor.

Vanguard News