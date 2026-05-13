Africa: All of Africa Today - May 13, 2026

Uganda's President Museveni Sworn In for Seventh Term

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a record seventh consecutive term following his landslide victory in disputed elections in January, extending his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving rulers. Heavy security, including armoured tanks, was deployed in the capital, Kampala, ahead of the inauguration in what police said were measures intended to maintain public order. The 81-year-old urged Ugandans to embrace wealth creation and hard work, warning that the country can no longer afford complacency as he begins his seventh term in office. Museveni said the new term should be regarded as a period of action and productivity for all Ugandans. He was declared the winner of the election with more than 70% of the vote, with his term expected to end in 2031. His main challenger, Bobi Wine, rejected the result, saying the poll was marred by "ballot-stuffing". Election officials denied the allegation. Museveni, who first seized power in 1986, remains one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

Scores Feared Dead in Nigerian Military Strikes Targeting Bandit Strongholds

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At least 100 civilians were reportedly killed in a Nigerian military airstrike that hit Tumfa market in Zamfara State. Amnesty International is calling for an investigation, saying the strike was the latest deadly attack to kill civilians. The military denies that civilians were harmed. The aerial bombardment occurred, the same day another Nigerian Air Force operation targeting bandits struck Guradnayi, a settlement near Kusasu in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, where 13 civilians were reportedly killed. The strike comes as Nigeria is dealing with banditry and a jihadist insurgency in parts of the country, where profit-driven gangs raid villages, kidnap people and extort money in rural areas.

South African Court Blocks Repeat Asylum Applications

South Africa's Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals whose asylum applications have been rejected cannot submit new applications. The court said that allowing unlimited repeat applications without proper legislation in place could create a "never-ending cycle", preventing deportations and causing administrative chaos. Leon Schreiber, the minister of home affairs in South Africa's coalition government, welcomed the ruling as a "major victory" against the "abuse" of the refugee system. The ruling ends a long-running case that was brought by two nationals from Burundi, who reapplied for asylum in 2018 after their applications were rejected in 2014. The two argued that their new applications should be considered, as Burundi had been hit by political violence during the 2015 presidential election. South Africa has recently been hit by a wave of protests against undocumented migrants, with thousands taking to the streets in major cities to demand mass deportations.

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Ruto Calls for "Win-Win" Sovereignty in Africa-France Relations

Kenyan President William Ruto has called for a win-win partnership between Africa and France built on mutual respect and shared responsibility. Ruto said the Africa Forward Summit presents a unique opportunity for Africa and France to forge a forward-looking partnership that delivers shared progress while advancing Africa's long-term economic transformation. He said the partnership must not be built on dependency but on sovereign equality, not on aid or charity but on mutually beneficial investment, and not on extraction or exploitation but on one that benefits both parties. The summit was attended by 24 Presidents, five prime ministers, four vice presidents, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali, among others. Ruto explained that Africa's priorities include domestic mobilisation of resources for development at scale, reform of the international financial architecture, and the development of transport, logistics, and connectivity infrastructure.

Ethiopian Marathon Star Yebrgual Melese Dies at 36

Ethiopian long-distance runner Yebrgual Melese has died at the age of 36 after falling ill during a routine training session. Melese had been preparing for the Ottawa Marathons scheduled for 24 May when she suffered a sudden medical emergency. She was rushed to the hospital but died despite the efforts of the medical staff. In a statement, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to her family, friends and fans. Her best result in one of the seven World Marathon Majors came in 2015, the same year as her victories in Houston and Prague, when she finished second in the Chicago Marathon.