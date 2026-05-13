Rwanda: Kagame, Gnassingbe Discuss Bilateral Relations

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, May 13, met with his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe for discussions on bilateral relations and security.

Gnassingbe was in Kigali for a one-day working visit.

"Their discussions centered on the strong and growing bilateral relations between the two nations as well as developments in advancing regional stability," Village Urugwiro said in a post on X.

The Togolese leader is the African Union-appointed mediator for DR Congo peace efforts.

Gnassingbe was last in Rwanda in late January, when he and other AU facilitators met with Kagame for discussions on regional security, especially the conflict in eastern DR Congo.