Ethiopian Airlines Forefront in Acquiring, Operating Latest Technology Airplanes - Group CEO

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has always been in the forefront of acquiring, operating, and maintaining latest technology airplanes, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said today.

The CEO made the remark at one of the celebrations of Ethiopian Airlines' 80-year journey of success that have been going on as of early 2026.

As of early 2026, the airline is celebrating its 80-year journey of success, maintaining its status as the continent's largest and fastest-growing carrier.

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Speaking at a static airshow at Bole International Airport today, Mesfin said the airline has long prioritized modern aircraft to support its performance, reliability, and continued growth in passenger and cargo services.

The event, which featured aircraft displayed on site, showcased milestones from the airline's history, spotlighting the evolution of its fleet, branding, and contribution to regional and global air connectivity.

Ethiopian Airlines operates a modern and latest-generation fleet, which the CEO described as central to the airline's success.

The airline has used new aircraft to help it become one of Africa's most successful carriers and a globally recognized operator of young technology aircraft, he added.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 147 aircraft across different models, and has placed orders for more than 100 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, it was learned. The deliveries are planned between now and 2032.

"It is not the end," Mefin said, framing the anniversary as part of a longer-term transformation effort aimed at strengthening capacity and connectivity.

The CEO linked the airline's aircraft modernization to its reach and economic impact, noting that Ethiopian Airlines transports about 21 million passengers annually, moves more than 850,000 tons of cargo, and operates flights to over 140 destinations across more than 80 countries.

The airline is now using its aircraft to connect travelers across 82 countries spanning five continents.

The 80th anniversary airshow and program marks Ethiopia's aviation progress and Ethiopian Airlines' role in expanding travel access, supporting trade and tourism, and building a reputation for reliability on routes worldwide.