Nigeria: Senate Moves to Fast-Track State Police After Fresh Borno, Oyo Schools' Abductions

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, condemned the abduction of 87 students and teachers in Borno and Oyo States, declaring that the incidents had further strengthened the resolve of the National Assembly to fast-track the establishment of state police across the country.

Bamidele, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, described the attacks on schools as a direct assault on Nigeria's future and warned that the country could no longer tolerate the growing insecurity around educational institutions.

Also, Afenifere, has expressed dismay over the recent attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.

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This was as the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has pledged immediate humanitarian intervention and long-term resettlement support for thousands of displaced residents in Monguno following renewed insecurity in parts of northern Borno.

Nevertheless, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to reinforce ongoing security operations in Oriire council area.

Relatedly, the United States Mission in Nigeria has advised American citizens in the country to heighten their personal security awareness and limit unnecessary travel following a joint U.S.-Nigeria military operation carried out on May 16.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the Senate Leader said the latest kidnappings underscored the urgent need to restructure the nation's security architecture through constitutional amendments that would allow states to establish their own police formations.

Suspected gunmen had on Friday abducted 45 students and teachers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Within the same period, Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting 42 students.

Bamidele said the 10th National Assembly was already at an advanced stage of amending the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the establishment of state police.

According to him, the federal legislature would conclude work on the proposal soon before transmitting it to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification in line with constitutional provisions.

He said, "One of such initiatives is the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution that seeks to establish state police, which is now at an advanced stage.

"As soon as the National Assembly resumes plenaries on June 2, we will perfect all outstanding legislative initiatives that have been introduced to decisively address security challenges in the federation."

The Senate Leader explained that after the National Assembly concluded its legislative process, the constitutional amendment would require approval by at least two-thirds of state assemblies before becoming operational.

He appealed to governors and state lawmakers across the federation to treat the proposal as a national security imperative rather than a partisan or sectional issue.

Bamidele also urged both federal and state governments to intensify the implementation of the Safe School Initiative pending the creation of state police, noting that insecurity had continued to worsen the country's out-of-school children crisis.

According to him, Nigeria currently has about 18.3 million out-of-school children, a situation he said was being aggravated by repeated attacks on schools and the abduction of students and teachers.

He said the National Assembly remained determined to deploy legislative measures to address the country's security challenges and strengthen the justice system against terrorism and violent crimes.

Bamidele further disclosed that lawmakers would also work on amendments to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, with the aim of strengthening accountability and deterrence against heinous crimes.

He said, "The incessant abduction of students and teachers is a tragic national concern that negates our national development indices.

"We cannot and must not allow it to continue. At the National Assembly, we will rise against this trend and put an end to it through the instrumentality of legislation."

Afenifere Horrified by Invasion of Schools in Oyo, Attacks in Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara

Afenifere has expressed dismay over the recent attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.

The organisation, in a statement by its factional national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, said reports had it that terrorists on motorbikes attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School all in Oriire local government area of Oyo State on Friday, May 15th.

He added that Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasorant was saddened to hear this unfortunate incident, which occurred the same week he marked his 100th year on earth.

Ajayi noted incidents of terrorism in recent times to underscore his calls for urgent actions to stem the tide.

He said on Tuesday, May 12, Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction of three members of a family by suspected gunmen at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, in Ijebu Ode.

Ajayi noted that last Wednesday, the Police and Vigilante operatives disrupted an alleged N10 million ransom collection operation by a suspected kidnapping gang in Otefon Village Forest, Atiba Local Government Area, Oyo State.

Similarly, he said on April 18, heavily-armed gunmen invaded a church during an open-air crusade in Eda Oniyo, Ekiti State, killing a pastor and abducting several worshippers.

He added that gunmen stormed Woro and Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on February 3 and 4, killed many and abducted more than 170 people.

Ajayi further recalled that on May 2, gunmen invaded a Police Mobile Force camp in Tenebo, Kaiama LGA, killing three police officers.

Also on the same day, he said a 60-year-old trader was kidnapped at Jinarere area of Ibadan by four masked gunmen just as one Alhaji Aleshinloye, a businessman was kidnapped in Irawo, stating that the list of terror acts kept growing.

Ajayi declared that the latest attacks reinforced growing fears that the terrorists appeared determined to overrun the South-West and, ultimately, the entire south.

Afenifere wondered what has become of the resolutions by the six governors, the CCTV erected by Ogun State governor, the surveillance aircrafts purchased by Oyo State government and related security steps announced by Ondo State government at various times.

Zulum to Resettle Displaced Communities as Insecurity Stokes New Crisis in N'Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has pledged immediate humanitarian intervention and long-term resettlement support for thousands of displaced residents in Monguno following renewed insecurity in parts of northern Borno.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday during a visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in Monguno town, where he met with affected families and assessed conditions at the camp amid growing concerns over fresh displacement triggered by insurgent attacks in the Lake Chad region.

Addressing displaced residents, Zulum said the state government, in collaboration with the Nigerian military authorities, had concluded plans to provide urgent relief materials and improve living conditions for affected communities.

"We have examined the situation critically alongside the hierarchy of the Nigerian military, and it has been concluded that we shall provide immediate humanitarian support to these displaced communities, especially in the areas of water, shelter, and sanitation.

"Apart from this, we shall also ensure that medium and longer-term sustainable solutions are being adopted, which is acceptable to this community and their ancestral home," he added.

The visit came amid renewed security challenges in northern parts of Borno state, particularly in communities around Marte, Monguno, Guzamala and Abadam local government areas, where sporadic attacks by insurgents have continued to force residents out of their homes despite years of military operations against terrorist groups operating in the Lake Chad basin.

Zulum, who has consistently advocated community resettlement as part of efforts to rebuild livelihoods and restore economic activities in liberated communities, disclosed that over 50,000 returnees were currently in Marte Local Government Area.

He said plans were underway to facilitate the safe return of more displaced persons to their ancestral communities under a coordinated recovery strategy.

"We will improve the living conditions of the displaced persons; we will not allow our citizens to endure such hardship without urgent government intervention," he stated.

The governor also urged residents to collaborate with security agencies through timely intelligence sharing, stressing that sustainable peace required collective vigilance.

"Security is everybody's business. Communities must continue to support security agencies with timely and useful information," he said.

IGP Orders Deployment of Additional Tactical, Intelligence Assets to Oyo

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to reinforce ongoing security operations in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and its adjoining forests.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed in a statement that the IGP issued the directive during a personal visit to Oyo State in response to the incident, during which he expressed deep concern and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The IGP was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, whose presence reflected the strategic proximity of the Oriire axis to communities bordering Kwara State, as well as the Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, in furtherance of efforts to strengthen school safety and coordinate an effective response.

While in Oyo, the Inspector-General met with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, and other security stakeholders, receiving operational briefings on ongoing rescue efforts and security deployments across the affected communities.

The IGP assured residents, parents, and guardians that the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified coordinated search-and-rescue operations, intelligence gathering, and tactical deployments aimed at securing the safe return of all abducted victims and ensuring the perpetrators were brought to justice.

He condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as cruel and entirely unacceptable, and vowed that no effort would be spared in restoring peace and normalcy to the affected communities.

The Nigeria Police Force, he reaffirmed, remained fully committed to the protection of schools, communities, and all citizens across the country.

US Advises Citizens on Safety After Killing of Terrorist Commander in North of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised American citizens in the country to heighten their personal security awareness and limit unnecessary travel following a joint U.S.-Nigeria military operation carried out on May 16.

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In a security alert issued by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, the embassy urged personnel at both the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos to exercise caution in the aftermath of the operation, which led to the killing of a terrorist commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

The statement urged American citizens in Nigeria to remain vigilant and avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary risks.

"In light of the U.S.-Nigeria military action on May 16, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria informs U.S. citizens that U.S. Embassy and Consulate personnel have been reminded to exercise personal awareness and to consider limiting unnecessary travel.

"The U.S. Mission in Nigeria reminds U.S. citizens to maintain a high level of personal awareness, avoid predictable routines, and take general security precautions," part of the advisory stated.

According to U.S. and Nigerian accounts, al-Minuki, the terrorist, was killed during a coordinated operation in the Lake Chad Basin area of northeastern Nigeria, a long-time insurgent stronghold.

U.S. President Donald Trump described al-Minuki as ISIS' "second-in-command" globally and "the most active terrorist in the world," saying his death would significantly weaken the group's international operations.

The killing came amid intensified counterterrorism cooperation between Nigeria and the US following worsening attacks by extremist groups in parts of northern Nigeria and the Sahel region.

The insurgency involving Boko Haram and ISWAP has lasted for more than 15 years and has caused tens of thousands of deaths and mass displacement across northeastern Nigeria.

But the mission advised U.S. nationals to stay alert in public places, including shopping malls, cinemas and places of worship, while also avoiding protests and demonstrations.

It further urged citizens to monitor local media for developments, review personal security plans, vary travel routes and ensure that travel and emergency documents were easily accessible. "Be aware of your surroundings and keep a low profile," the advisory stated.

The U.S. mission also encouraged citizens to maintain emergency supplies, including food, water and medications, while familiarising themselves with emergency exits and secure locations within buildings.

Despite the warning, the embassy clarified that the Consular Sections of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remained open during normal business hours.

The latest advisory comes amid ongoing security challenges in parts of Nigeria, especially in the North-east and North-west, where military operations against terrorist and armed groups have intensified in recent years.

Besides, the U.S. mission urged American citizens requiring further information to consult the Nigeria Country Information page on the State Department website and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and emergency notifications.