Nigeria: Kidnappings - Senate Vows to Fast-Track State Police As IGP Visits Oyo

IBADAN-- THE Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, over the weekend, paid a visit to Oyo State following the tragic terrorist attack and abduction incident that occurred in Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15, 2026.

The IGP expressed deep concern over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the attack.

He condemned the attack as cruel and unacceptable, reiterating that no effort would be spared in restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

During the visit, the IGP met with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Olugbenga, alongside other security stakeholders, where he received operational briefings on ongoing rescue efforts and security deployments across the affected communities.

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He, however, assured residents, parents, and guardians that the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified coordinated search-and-rescue operations, intelligence gathering, and tactical deployments aimed at securing the safe return of all abducted victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He said: "The Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to the protection of schools, communities, and all citizens across the country."

Forests, neighbouring communities being combed-- Amotekun

Meanwhile, security agencies said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims and track down the perpetrators.

The Commandant of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayanju Olayinka (retd), disclosed that operatives had launched coordinated search operations in forests and neighbouring communities.

He said local hunters, vigilantes and other security agencies had joined the rescue mission.

"Our personnel are already combing the forests and suspected hideouts. We are working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe rescue of the victims," he said.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said the command had intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He noted that tactical and intelligence teams had been deployed to the affected communities immediately after the incident.

Ayanlade said the Commissioner of Police had ordered an extensive manhunt for the perpetrators, assuring residents that every available resource was being deployed towards rescuing the abducted pupils.

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Ayanlade said: "The police command has mobilised all necessary resources to rescue the abducted pupils and arrest the criminals behind the incident."

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Oyo State, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the government was collaborating with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted children.

Oyelade said: "The state government is deeply concerned about the incident, and every possible step is being taken to ensure the children are rescued safely."

Senate vows to fast track state Police

Meanwhile, the Senate has condemned the abduction of 87 students and teachers in Borno and Oyo states within 24 hours.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, called for concerted and strategic measures to make schools safe nationwide and tame the rising number of out-of-school children crisis.

He said the incessant abduction of students and teachers "is a tragic national concern that negates our national development indices. We cannot and must not allow it to continue. At the National Assembly, we will rise against this trend and put an end to it through the instrumentality of legislation."

"As soon as the National Assembly resumes plenaries on June 2, we will perfect all outstanding legislative initiatives that have been introduced to decisively address security challenges in the federation", he added.