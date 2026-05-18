Nigeria: Borno Intensifies Rescue Efforts for 42 Askira-UBA Abductees

The Borno State Government on Sunday said it is working closely with security agencies to secure the release of 42 students and children abducted from Primary and Junior Government Day Secondary School, Mussa, in Askira-Uba Local Government Area on Friday.

The Special Adviser and official spokesman to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Mallam Dauda Iliya, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri.

Iliya said since the incident occurred, Governor Zulum has been in continuous engagement with security chiefs, including military and police authorities, as part of coordinated efforts to rescue the victims and ensure their safe return.

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"Since the incident occurred, Governor Zulum has been holding series of meetings with security agencies to ensure that the students, pupils and other captives are rescued and reunited with their family members," he said.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), while confirming the attack, gave a breakdown of the abductees as four secondary school students, 28 primary school pupils, and 10 children taken from nearby homes.

The attackers reportedly struck during early morning classes and also targeted surrounding residences in the community.

Ndume described the incident as "baric and heartbreaking," calling on troops of Operation HADIN KAI to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the abductees. He also noted a resurgence of attacks in Chibok and Askira-Uba communities in recent weeks.

Efforts to obtain updates from the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, were unsuccessful as his phone lines were unreachable.

Similarly, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Nahum Daso, did not respond to an SMS or calls seeking an update on the situation.