Kenya: Heavy Security Deployed On Thika Road, Kiambu As Fuel Protests Turn Violent

Nairobi — Heavy security deployment was mounted across parts of Kiambu County and sections of Thika Road on Monday after incidents of vandalism, road barricades and destruction of vehicles were reported during the ongoing nationwide PSV strike over soaring fuel prices.

The unrest escalated along the busy Thika Superhighway corridor, where protesters lit tyres, blocked sections of the road and engaged police in running battles that disrupted traffic movement for hours during the morning rush hour.

At least one private vehicle was set ablaze while several others were vandalised as tensions flared around Githurai and Kenyatta Road, sending thick plumes of smoke across one of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors.

Motorists were forced to make abrupt U-turns while public service vehicles, boda boda riders and private motorists abandoned journeys or sought alternative routes as access along parts of the highway became increasingly difficult.

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Kiambu County Commissioner George Matundura said security teams had been deployed to restore access along Lower Kabete and the Western Bypass after groups of youth barricaded roads during the matatu strike.

Commuter frustrations

Matundura also confirmed that a heavy security presence had been deployed along Thika Superhighway to restore order and protect motorists following reported cases of vandalism and destruction of vehicles during the protests.

The violence added to mounting commuter frustrations as thousands of stranded passengers trekked across Nairobi and its outskirts after matatu and bus operators withdrew services in a coordinated nationwide shutdown protesting rising fuel costs.

Large sections of the capital turned into what commuters described as a "walking city," with deserted bus stages, unusually quiet transport corridors and long queues of passengers searching for alternative means of transport.

The disruption along Thika Road brought movement to a near standstill, affecting workers, traders and students who rely on the highway for daily access into Nairobi.

Elsewhere, authorities reported mixed experiences across counties as security agencies intensified operations to prevent further escalation of the protests.

In Meru County, police cleared barricades erected along the Nkubu-Thingithu-Uruku Road and the Meru-Embu Highway after protesters attempted to disrupt transport movement.

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County Commissioner John Cheruiyot said security officers acted swiftly to restore traffic flow and maintain calm along the affected roads.

In Mombasa, authorities contained an attempted tyre-burning incident along Old Malindi Road, allowing normal traffic flow to continue on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Boda Boad and tuk tuk

County Commissioner Mohamed Hassan said boda boda and tuk tuk operators played a critical role in keeping transport services operational despite disruptions affecting other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, transport operations in Samburu County were partially disrupted after matatu operators in Maralal suspended services in solidarity with the nationwide strike.

County Commissioner Isaac Cheruiyot said authorities were closely monitoring the situation to prevent escalation.

In Nandi County, police prevented attempts to disrupt movement along the Kapsabet-Chavakali Road and within Kapsabet Town, allowing public transport operations to continue smoothly.

County Commissioner Wilberforce Kilonzo said security officers remained on high alert to ensure normal traffic flow and protect commuters.

The nationwide transport strike, organised under the Transport Sector Alliance, has drawn support from matatu operators, truckers, boda boda associations and private motorists protesting record fuel prices they say have made transport operations unsustainable.

Major PSV firms suspended services on Monday, paralysing movement in several towns and intensifying pressure on the government to address the rising cost of fuel and living.