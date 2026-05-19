Africa: All of Africa Today - May 19, 2026

Over 130 Dead in DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

At least 131 people have died in an Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with more than 513 suspected cases. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the current strain of Ebola, which is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, an international emergency. Uganda has also confirmed two cases and one death. Health authorities in the DR Congo are intensifying efforts to trace contacts and contain the disease. Neighbouring countries have stepped up border screening and surveillance. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the risk to the US was relatively low, but said it would introduce a range of measures to prevent the disease from entering the country. The WHO has advised DR Congo and Uganda, two countries with confirmed cases, to undertake cross-border screenings to avoid the virus spreading.

Four Killed in Kenya Protests Over Rising Fuel Costs



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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said that four people were killed during nationwide protests sparked by rising fuel costs. Speaking at a press briefing, Murkomen said 30 others were injured and security agencies have been deployed across the country to contain unrest that erupted in several towns. Protesters took to the streets to express frustration over the soaring cost of living. He said investigations are ongoing and those found responsible for criminal acts during the protests will be arraigned in court. The demonstrations were organized in response to public anger over high fuel prices, which have increased transport costs and pushed up the prices of basic commodities across the country. Murkomen appealed to Kenyans to remain peaceful and allow the government to address concerns through lawful and constructive engagement.

Court Ruling Sparks Concern Over Civic Freedoms in Nigeria

A Nigerian high court has ordered the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to pay U.S.$72,000 in damages to two officials of the Department of State Services. The court also directed the organization to publish public apologies and pay litigation costs. The case stems from allegations made by SERAP in 2024 that DSS officials unlawfully raided its Abuja office. This comes after the group criticised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company over fuel price increases. SERAP has appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution pending the outcome of the appeal. The organization described the judgment as a "travesty" and argued that the court relied on defective evidence and committed significant legal and procedural errors. More than 50 civil society groups have warned that the judgment could undermine freedom of expression and discourage public-interest advocacy.

Critics Slam Immigrant Scapegoating in South Africa Protests

Anti-immigration group March and March has staged protests in Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg over the past month. Protesters have come armed with traditional weapons, people perceived to be immigrants have been assaulted, and shops and businesses have closed to avoid violence. The group says it targets undocumented migrants, but its actions have been widely described as indiscriminate. Several political parties promote the idea that immigrants are to blame for South Africa's woes. The Patriotic Alliance is especially brazen, threatening mass deportations and to "build a wall to protect citizens against illegal foreigners". Critics argue that immigrants are being scapegoated for South Africa's socio-economic challenges. Most research shows that immigrants, documented or not, are usually a net positive for a country.

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Zimbabwe Human Rights 'Deteriorating,' Warns Watchdog

Zimbabwe recorded 145 human rights violations affecting 3,675 people in April, according to the Zimbabwe Peace Project. Political intimidation, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on freedoms of expression and association are among the leading concerns. The report said the violations affected 3,675 people, including 1,887 women and 1,788 men, warning of what it described as a worsening human rights environment marked by intimidation, violence and abuse of authority. The report added that citizens had been subjected to "threats of violence, assaults, abductions, unlawful detention, unjustified arrests, and other forms of inhuman treatment." ZPP called on the government to uphold constitutional rights, end politically motivated intimidation and ensure equal protection under the law for all citizens.