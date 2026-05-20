Zimbabwe/Congo-Kinshasa: Zimbabwe Drawn With DR Congo , Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone in 2027 Afcon Qualifiers

Zimbabwe's senior men's national football team has been drawn in Group E of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, following the official draw conducted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) this afternoon.

The Warriors will face Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Sierra Leone in what promises to be a competitive qualifying campaign.

The 2027 AFCON tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, is scheduled to run from 19 June to 17 July next year.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to build on recent positive performances after successfully qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals, although they were unable to progress beyond the group stage.

The Warriors have qualified for the AFCON tournament on six occasions, with their maiden appearance coming at the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

A total of 48 nations will compete for 24 available spots in the qualifiers, which are set to begin during the September FIFA international break this year.

Zimbabwe will be aiming to secure another place at Africa's premier football tournament as they prepare for a challenging Group E campaign.