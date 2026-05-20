Namibia Face Tough Afcon 2027 Qualifying Encounters

19 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's senior men's football national team, the Brave Warriors, face a difficult road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after being drawn against Cameroon, Comoros and Congo in Group G of the qualifiers.

The draw was conducted at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday, where the 48 participating nations came to know their qualifying opponents.

The Brave Warriors will face five-time African champions Cameroon, who remain one of the continent's football heavyweights.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, Namibia will take comfort from the fact that they previously defeated Cameroon during the qualification campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Namibia will also come up against an improving Comoros side that has rapidly emerged as one of African football's surprise packages in recent years.

Comoros reached the round of 16 during their debut appearance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and have continued showing progress in continental competitions.

The Brave Warriors recently faced Comoros during the 2026 FIFA series friendly match which was a closely contested encounter.

Congo also present a difficult challenge despite recent instability surrounding football administration in the country.

The Congolese remain one of Central Africa's traditionally competitive football nations and have regularly challenged strong African sides in qualification campaigns.

Namibia will, however, take confidence from their recent rise under coach Collin Benjamin, with the Brave Warriors having become increasingly competitive in both AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying group stage will be played across three FIFA international windows in late 2026 and early 2027.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.