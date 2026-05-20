Nigeria/Madagascar: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Super Eagles to Face Madagascar, Tanzania, G-Bissau

Nigeria's quest to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations received a major boost yesterday after the Super Eagles were drawn against familiar foes Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau in the qualifying series for the continental tournament.

The draw ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association in Cairo, Egypt, where the continent's national teams discovered their opponents for the qualification campaign.

The Nigeria national football team, now under the guidance of head coach Éric Chelle, were placed among the seeded teams for the draw following their strong standing in African football rankings. Their seeded status ensured they avoided several of the continent's traditional heavyweights in the preliminary phase.

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On paper, the group appears favourable for the three-time African champions, with many Nigerian football observers expecting the Super Eagles to secure qualification without major difficulty. However, the draw also presents potentially tricky encounters against opponents capable of causing surprises.

Guinea-Bissau, in particular, has become a familiar foe for Nigeria in recent years. The West Africans have faced the Super Eagles in previous AFCON qualifying campaigns and earned a reputation as a disciplined and difficult side to break down.

Tanzania, one of the co-hosts of the 2027 tournament, will also be eager to impress despite already being assured of participation in the finals as hosts. Their growing football profile and home support could make them dangerous opponents during the qualifiers.

Madagascar, meanwhile, remain one of African football's unpredictable sides. The island nation stunned the continent during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt when they reached the quarter-finals in their maiden appearance at the tournament, defeating more fancied teams along the way.

Only the top two teams from the group will qualify automatically for the 2027 AFCON finals, increasing the importance of every fixture in the round-robin campaign.

The qualification series will be played across three FIFA international windows. Matchdays one and two are scheduled to hold between September 21 and October 6, 2026, while matchdays three and four will take place from November 9 to 17, 2026.

The final round of fixtures, comprising matchdays five and six, will be played between March 22 and 30, 2027, bringing the qualification race to a close.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations itself will make history as the first edition of the tournament to be jointly hosted by three countries -- Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

For Nigeria, the objective remains clear: qualify convincingly and mount a serious challenge for a fourth AFCON title after falling short in recent editions. With a squad packed with established internationals and emerging talents, expectations will be high for the Super Eagles to dominate the group and head to East Africa as one of the favourites for the continental crown.