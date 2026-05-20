Nigeria: UN Concerned About Terrorists Attacks On Schools in Nigeria

The United Nations says it is concerned about recurring terrorists attacks on schools in Nigeria.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated this in a response to the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the recent coordinated attacks on multiple schools in the country.

NAN reports that armed groups attacked schools in Oyo State over the weekend during which dozens of schoolchildren and their teachers were reportedly abducted.

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Two teachers were also reportedly killed by the suspected terrorist groups.

"We're, of course, very concerned. We have seen the continued attacks on children, on places of education in Nigeria by extremist groups", Dujarric said.

"As you can imagine, these have devastating impact on the communities."

Dujarric also said the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, was concerned about terrorists' activities in parts of Nigeria, following the recent joint U.S.-Nigerian military strikes on ISIS targets in the country.

The UN Spokesperson said the UN system in Nigeria has been providing support to strengthen the protection of schools from recurring attacks.

"The UN country team in Nigeria, in all its components, has been working with the Government in the impacted region.

"This is to find ways that we can support and strengthen and help make schools more safe for students,and we will continue to work in that vein," Dujarric said.

Vanguard News