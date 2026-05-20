Uganda: Three Suspected Ebola Cases At Mubende Hospital

Access to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital has been restricted following the registration of three suspected Ebola cases, with results from the Ministry of Health still pending.

According to Onesimus Kibaya, the Senior Hospital Administrator, management took the decision to limit access as a preventive measure to reduce the risk of possible transmission within the facility.

"We have decided to restrict access to the hospital as a preventive measure while we wait for results from the Ministry of Health," Kibaya said.

He explained that all entry points have been closed except one, which is being used for strict screening of all patients, attendants and staff entering the hospital.

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"All other entry points have been temporarily closed, and only one entrance is operational to enable proper screening of everyone accessing the hospital," he added.

Kibaya confirmed that three suspected Ebola cases had been registered at the facility, with samples collected and submitted to the Ministry of Health for testing.

"We registered three suspected Ebola cases, and samples were picked by the Ministry of Health for testing. We are now waiting for the official results," he said.

He also referenced the 2022 Ebola outbreak in Mubende and Kassanda, which lasted three months and claimed 54 lives, leading to a temporary lockdown in the affected districts.

"The 2022 Ebola outbreak left painful memories in Mubende and Kassanda after many people lost their lives and the districts were put under lockdown," he noted.

Kibaya urged members of the public to remain vigilant and adhere to standard operating procedures, including regular handwashing, avoiding unnecessary contact, and reporting symptoms early.

"I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, wash their hands regularly, avoid unnecessary contact, and follow all SOPs issued by health authorities," he said.

Residents around Mubende expressed fear, recalling the impact of the previous outbreak and urging authorities to act quickly to prevent escalation.

"What happened in 2022 was terrible. We pray this does not turn into another outbreak because many families suffered during the lockdown," one resident said.