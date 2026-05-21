Uganda: Shakira Invites Uganda's Ghetto Kids to World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

Popular Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids are set to share the stage with Colombian pop superstar Shakira during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on July 19.

The tournament will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Shakira confirmed the news in a video shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 20, while discussing Dai Dai, the tournament's official song featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

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"I've already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda," she said, while praising fans around the world for creating dance videos inspired by the song.

The singer revealed that she wants the World Cup final performance to be "special" and "unforgettable," adding that she is encouraging fans worldwide to participate by sharing their own dance creations.

"I've seen incredible creations for Dai Dai, the official World Cup song," Shakira said. "I really, really would love to see all your creations and your videos, so keep sending them because I'll be watching very closely."

The track blends Afrobeats, dance-pop, world music and reggaetón, reflecting the global spirit of the tournament.

Royalties generated from the song will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Founded in 2014 by Dauda Kavuma, the Ghetto Kids are a dance and music group made up of children from the Katwe slums in Kampala.

The group first gained international attention after a homemade dance video to Eddy Kenzo's hit song Sitya Loss went viral. Since then, they have appeared on major international platforms, including French Montana's Unforgettable music video and performances linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In 2023, the troupe also earned a Golden Buzzer during their appearance on Britain's Got Talent.