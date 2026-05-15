Nigeria: Shakira, Burna Boy Release Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song, 'Dai Dai'

The song was released on Friday via Sony Music Latin.

Colombian singer Shakira has officially unveiled "Dai Dai," the anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Grammy-winning Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

The song, released on Friday via Sony Music Latin, was announced by Shakira through her social media platforms, where she told fans, "Dai Dai is here. The @FIFAWorldCup 2026 starts now!"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement posted on its official X handle, FIFA said the track is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide and would serve as the official song in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on 11 June 2026, with the opening match at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, featuring Mexico against South Africa.

The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and features 48 teams across Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Royalties

According to FIFA, the initiative aims to raise $100 million by the end of the 2026 tournament to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

"Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of 'Dai Dai,' featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin," the football governing body stated.

"The track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth."

FIFA further disclosed that royalties generated from the song would partly fund the education initiative, with Shakira donating her royalties to the project. At the same time, Sony Music pledged to match the first $250,000 raised.

Dai Dai

'Dai Dai' blends Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop influences and contains inspirational themes centred on resilience, ambition and unity, values closely associated with the World Cup.

In several verses, the artistes pay tribute to football greats including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, David Beckham, Kaká, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah.

The song also references football-loving nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, South Africa and the United States.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Shakira, "Dai Dai" represents a return to the FIFA World Cup stage after the global success of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and La La La for the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Burn Boy

The collaboration also marks another milestone for Nigeria's growing influence on the global music scene.

Burna Boy becomes the second Nigerian artiste to feature prominently on a FIFA World Cup soundtrack after Davido appeared on Hayya Hayya (Better Together) alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, FIFA also announced that Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema will headline the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled for 12 June in Los Angeles.

Halftime show

Shakira is also expected to co-headline the tournament's final halftime show on 19 July, a first in FIFA World Cup history.

According to FIFA, the halftime show will unite global stars "at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose" while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The organisation added that "Dai Dai" joins other singles already released from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, including Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate, with additional tracks expected ahead of the tournament.

You can listen to Dai Dai on various streaming platforms.