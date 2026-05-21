Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Remanded in Prison

Sir Wicknell/Facebook
Wicknell Chivhayo and Sonja Madzikanda (file photo)
20 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo's ex wife Sonja Madzikanda and her mother Tabitha will today sleep in prison after a Harare magistrate remanded them in custody for bail ruling on Thursday.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore this Wednesday on charges of cyber bullying and harassment.

The State had consented to bail but the presiding magistrate asked them to justify the position after it emerged prosecutors were initially opposing bail as shown by the papers before the court.

Prosecutors had indicated that the two are facing serious charges and were a flight risk.

After their submissions, the magistrate remanded the matter to Thursday for ruling.

The two through their lawyer Rungano Mahuni tried to challenge the court's decision to lock them up saying they had agreed with the State that they would be released.

The State alleges that during Chivayo and Sonja's marriage she unlawfully accessed the his cellphone and downloaded several photographs and videos and shared them with her mother.

The State further alleges that the two used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate photographs purporting that Chivayo once associated with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.It is the State's case that the two unlawfully published the photographs on various social media platforms and the photographs and videos went viral.

This reportedly caused Chivayo substantial emotional distress and humiliation.

The State said the two acted unlawfully.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.