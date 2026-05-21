Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Sonja, Mother Remanded in Custody Over Cyberbullying and Harassment Charges

Sonja Louise Madzikanda, the estranged wife of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of cyberbullying and harassment.

The pair was remanded in custody to Thursday for a bail hearing after the State indicated it was opposing their release.

Sonja and her mother are charged with "cyber-bullying and harassment as defined in Section 164B of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23]."

Tabitha (62), a senior manager in compliance at FBC Bank, was arrested on May 18, while Sonja was arrested a day earlier.

According to the State, the case involves "Artificial Intelligence-generated photographs and videos which can be produced as exhibits."

Prosecutors also told the court that "there are witnesses who will testify against the accused persons."

Investigations are expected to be completed by June 3, with four witnesses lined up to testify. Detective Sergeant Chimera is listed as the investigating officer.

Earlier, Sonja claimed she had been arrested over allegations of stealing Chivayo's mobile phone and denying him access to his children.

Reports also suggested that her mother had been implicated in the same matter, which allegedly centres on attempts to alter trust fund administration arrangements and remove Chivayo as a signatory.

However, the two were not charged with any of those alleged offences during their court appearance.

Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore is presiding over the matter, with the accused expected back in court on Thursday for a determination on bail.