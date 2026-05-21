Liberia: President Boakai Submits War Crimes, Anti-Corruption Courts Bills to Legislature, Campaigners Welcome Move

Monrovia — Joseph Nyuma Boakai has formally submitted two landmark legislative proposals to the National Legislature to strengthen accountability, advance justice, and reinforce the rule of law in Liberia.

The bills, transmitted on May 20 to the leadership of the Legislature, including House Speaker Richard Koon and Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, seek to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court and a specialized National Anti-Corruption Court.

The two proposed legislations are: An Act Establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court, and An Act Adopting a New Title 17(a) of the Liberian Code of Laws Revised, Establishing a National Anti-Corruption Court.

In his communication to lawmakers, President Boakai said the bills are rooted in Liberia's historical experience, constitutional framework, and international legal obligations, and are intended to address longstanding governance and justice challenges stemming from the country's civil conflict and persistent corruption concerns.

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The proposed War and Economic Crimes Court is expected to implement key recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and commitments under the Accra Peace Agreement. According to the Executive Mansion, the court would serve as a specialized judicial mechanism to adjudicate allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, gross human rights violations, and economic crimes committed during Liberia's years of instability.

President Boakai emphasized that the initiative reflects Liberia's obligation to combat impunity, uphold international humanitarian law, and promote national reconciliation through accountability.

The proposed National Anti-Corruption Court, meanwhile, is intended to strengthen Liberia's judicial capacity to handle corruption-related offenses that continue to undermine public trust, economic growth, and effective service delivery.

The legislation acknowledges limitations within the current judicial system in prosecuting complex corruption cases and proposes a specialized court structure designed to improve prosecution and deterrence.

According to the President, passage of the bills would help strengthen the rule of law and accountability mechanisms, enhance public confidence in governance institutions, address historical injustices and economic crimes, and improve transparency in public administration, align Liberia with international justice and anti-corruption standards.

"These reforms represent a decisive step toward justice, reconciliation, and sustainable national renewal," President Boakai stated in his submission to lawmakers.

He also urged the Legislature to give the bills urgent and careful consideration in the national interest, while reaffirming his administration's commitment to working with the Legislature, the judiciary, and other national stakeholders to advance justice, accountability, and peace in Liberia.

Meanwhile, key war and economic crimes court advocates have welcomed the President's move.

Adama Dempster, Secretary-General of the Human Rights Platform of Liberia, said the President's action demonstrates his government's commitment to ending the culture of impunity.

"I think President Boakai continues to demonstrate his government's commitment to ending the culture of impunity in Liberia, regardless of political affiliation or whether individuals hold high-level positions," Dempster said.

He added: "Though there are still concerns about the transparency of the war crimes process and the lack of coordination, especially with key actors who have been working nationally and internationally on the establishment of war and economic crimes courts."

In addition, Dempster noted that the bills submitted by the President are not the only proposed war and economic crimes court measures currently before the Legislature. He recalled that in November 2025, civil society organizations and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights submitted amendments to the proposed War and Economic Crimes Court bill introduced by Senate Pro Tempore N. Karnga Lawrence and Cllr. Joseph Jallah to the Senate Committee on Human Rights, Claims and Petitions.

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"With these efforts, along with the President's submission, we call on the National Legislature to conduct public hearings by inviting civil society organizations, justice and human rights campaigners, transitional justice experts, the INCHR, and international justice experts to share perspectives going forward to establish credibility around the process," he said.

The submission follows the recent presentation of the draft bills to the President by the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court approximately two weeks ago.

With the bills now formally before the Legislature, attention shifts to lawmakers, who will determine whether the proposed courts are enacted into law.