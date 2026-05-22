Africa: All of Africa Today - May 22, 2026

Angry Crowd Burns Ebola Treatment Tents in Eastern DR Congo

An angry crowd attacked and partially burned sections of Rwampara General Hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. This comes after relatives and supporters of a young man believed to have died from Ebola were prevented from removing his body for burial. Protesters, who reportedly doubt the existence of the virus, threw stones and set fire to Ebola isolation tents. In the chaos, police fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. The body of a dead Ebola victim is highly infectious, and the authorities need to ensure safe burial to stop the spread of the virus. The WHO has called the virus a "public health emergency of international concern", but said it was not at pandemic level. The WHO said 139 people in DR Congo were thought to have died from Ebola, out of 600 suspected cases.

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Over 57,000 Deported From South Africa in a Year

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has said that South Africa "is a neglected part of the global migration story." He pointed to tensions between South Africans and immigrants in the country, and he said that deporting undocumented people is important to "protect social cohesion". Recent protests by the anti-immigration group March and March have renewed calls for stricter immigration controls and mass deportations, with reports of immigrants being assaulted. Deportations have increased sharply in recent years, from 14,589 in 2020/21 to 57,784 in 2025/26. It was partly driven by government operations such as Operation Siyasebenta and Operation Shanela targeting undocumented migrants. However, the current figures remain below the annual average recorded between 2010 and 2019, and far lower than the more than 300,000 deportations carried out in 2007.

Uganda Suspends Flights and Border Markets Over Ebola Risk

Uganda has suspended flights, cross-border transport, ferries, and weekly markets in high-risk border districts after confirming two imported Ebola cases linked to the outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine announced the emergency measures. The tough measures are informed by lessons from the 2022-2023 Ebola outbreak centred in Mubende and neighbouring districts, where delayed containment efforts contributed to more than 30 deaths. The measures follow confirmation of an imported Ebola case in Uganda. The case involved a Congolese national who travelled to Uganda and later died at Kibuli Hospital. Health officials tested samples from the deceased after DR Congo officially declared an Ebola outbreak, and the results confirmed the Ebola Bundibugyo strain. President Yoweri Museveni has also cancelled this year's Martyrs Day celebrations to reduce the risk of transmission.

Warring Sudan Factions Clash Over Drones and Oil Supply

The advisor to Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo, El Basha Tebeig, has threatened what he described as a "decisive action" regarding the flow of oil if attacks by drones continue. The warning follows a series of Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone strikes on towns in South Kordofan, East Darfur, and West Kordofan. They reportedly caused deaths and injuries and were described by RSF-linked authorities as systematic attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure. According to UN reports, drone attacks since January have killed more than 880 people. Tebeig said the attacks were disrupting civilian life and warned that continued strikes could lead to restrictions on oil flows. Rights groups have criticised the warring parties for reaching an agreement concerning oil while failing to secure agreements on other issues.

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Chivayo In-Laws Remain in Custody After Magistrate Falls Ill

Sonja Madzikanda, the ex-wife of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, remain in custody after their bail hearing was postponed due to the presiding magistrate's absence, who was reportedly unwell. The pair appeared in court facing charges of cyber-bullying and harassment under Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Prosecutors allege they circulated AI-generated images and videos linked to Chivayo and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, suggesting a meeting ahead of Ramaphosa's official visit to Zimbabwe. The material allegedly suggested Chivayo had met Ramaphosa before the South African leader's official visit to Zimbabwe on May 3, during which the two were publicly photographed together. Tabitha, a senior manager in compliance at FBC Bank, was arrested on May 18, a day after her daughter's arrest. However, neither Sonja nor her mother has been charged with those alleged offences in the matter currently before the courts, which relates solely to the cyber-bullying charges.