Mauritania: President Kais Saied Meets Ambassador of Mauritania in Tunis At End of His Mission

22 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Thursday afternoon at Carthage Palace Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to Tunisia, Ali Ould Sidi Ali, who paid a farewell visit to the Head of State on the occasion of the end of his mission in Tunisia.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed the strength of the distinguished and deeply rooted fraternal relations between Tunisia and Mauritania, reviewing the most important historical milestones that contributed to strengthening ties between the two peoples, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He also called for further enhancing and expanding cooperation between the two countries in all fields to address the various challenges resulting from the profound and rapid transformations taking place in the world.

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