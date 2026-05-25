Benin: Wadagni Wastes No Time Forming New Benin Government After Landslide Win

After winning Benin's presidential election by a landslide, Romuald Wadagni unveiled a new, 24-member government just hours after his inauguration on Sunday.

Wadagni, who won 94 percent of the vote in the 12 April election, takes over from former President Patrice Talon, who stepped down after two constitutionally-limited terms in office.

Reform agenda

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Wadagni, who served as finance minister under Talon, is expected to continue Talon's reform agenda, which helped deliver steady economic growth and improve Benin's business climate.

In his inaugural speech, Wadagni promised to confront rising security threats and focus on job creation, access to basic services and social protection.

"Our economy has progressed. That's a fact. But we all know that national growth only makes sense when it becomes visible in people's everyday lives," he said, adding that "Benin will not yield to fear or complacency."

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Defence and security

Wadagni placed the defence and security portfolios directly under his authority, reflecting growing concerns over jihadist attacks in northern Benin spilling over from the Sahel region.

He appointed his former director-general for the economy, Aristide Médenou as Economy and Finance Minister.

Former foreign minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari was appointed Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry will now be led by Corinne Brunet, previously Benin's ambassador to France.

The outgoing government narrowly survived a coup attempt in December, underscoring the fragile political and security environment in which Wadagni takes office.

(with newswires)