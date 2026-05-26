Togo: IMF Reaches Agreement Key to $111m Disbursement With Togo

The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Togo on the third and fourth reviews of its Extended Credit Facility program, a step that could unlock a $110.8 million disbursement.

The payment, equal to about CFA62.5 billion, would bring total financing mobilized under the program to more than $302 million, or over CFA170 billion. The agreement still requires approval from the IMF Executive Board.

The IMF said Togo's economy remained resilient in 2025, with growth of almost 6% supported by services. Inflation continued to ease, helped by tighter policy and lower price pressure. The Fund warned that 2026 could bring slower growth and higher inflation because of global disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East and volatile energy and food prices.

Togo also reduced its fiscal deficit to 3.2% of GDP in 2025 through spending control, even as revenue came in below expectations. The government plans to reduce the deficit to 3% of GDP by 2027 to help preserve debt sustainability.

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The IMF said Togo met 7 of 8 targets set under the previous review. Progress was made in budget transparency, public financial management and oversight of state-owned companies. The Fund also urged further bank reform and better performance by public enterprises, especially in the energy sector, to reduce fiscal risks and support private-sector-led growth.

Key Takeaways

The IMF agreement gives Togo financial breathing room, but it also keeps pressure on the government to maintain fiscal discipline. The country has delivered strong growth and lower inflation, yet it still faces risks from global energy prices, food costs and public enterprise losses. The main issue is balance. Togo needs to cut deficits and protect debt sustainability while still spending on infrastructure, social programs and economic reforms. Meeting 7 of 8 IMF targets shows progress, especially on budget transparency and public finance management. But lower-than-expected revenue means the government cannot rely only on spending control. It will need better tax collection, stronger public companies and a financial sector that can support private investment. The IMF's focus on energy-sector reform is important because weak state-owned firms can create hidden budget costs. If Togo uses the program to improve revenue, control risks and protect social spending, it can strengthen investor confidence. If global shocks raise prices or slow growth, the government may face harder choices between fiscal consolidation and support for households.