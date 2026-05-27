Uganda: Museveni Drops Kabbyanga, Appoints Alioni Odria in ICT Ministry Shake-Up

Former State Minister for ICT and National Guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga has been dropped from Cabinet in the latest reshuffle by President Museveni, with Alioni Yorke Odria appointed to take over the docket in a move signaling continued restructuring within key government ministries.

Godfrey Kabbyanga confirmed his exit through a message posted on his official X account shortly after the announcement of the new Cabinet changes.

He expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for the opportunity to serve in government over the past five years.

Yoweri Museveni, who has overseen a series of Cabinet adjustments in recent reshuffles, named Alioni Yorke Odria as the new State Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

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In his farewell message, Kabbyanga said, "I take this moment with deep humility and gratitude to profoundly thank HE President Kaguta Museveni for the trust and opportunity to serve as Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance over the last five years."

He added that his time in office had contributed to Uganda's broader digital transformation and communication agenda, noting that every assignment under the ministry was a learning experience aligned with the ruling National Resistance Movement's vision.

"Every assignment was a chance to learn, serve, and put the NRM vision into practice," he stated.

Kabbyanga also thanked the NRM leadership and Ugandans who supported his work during his tenure, reaffirming his loyalty to the ruling party despite leaving Cabinet.

"I remain a committed cadre of the NRM, ready and available for any deployment in service to our country and our people," part of his statement read.

During his time at the ICT ministry, Kabbyanga was involved in government efforts aimed at expanding digital communication systems, improving access to information, and strengthening national guidance programmes across the country.

The appointment of Odria ushers in a new leadership phase at the ICT and National Guidance ministry as government continues to realign its executive team ahead of ongoing development priorities.