Uganda: Museveni Drops Senior Ministers in Sweeping Cabinet Reshuffle

President Museveni has removed several senior ministers and long-serving government officials in a major Cabinet reshuffle that introduces new political figures and technocrats while reorganising key ministries at the start of a new government term.

Among the biggest changes, veteran Finance Minister Matia Kasaija was dropped and replaced with his former deputy Henry Musasizi as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, signalling a major shift in the management of Uganda's economic portfolio.

Veteran politician Moses Ali also exited the position of Second Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business and was replaced with Dr Crispus Kiyonga.

Lukia Nakadama retained her position as Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio.

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At the Energy Ministry, Ruth Nankabirwa was replaced by Monica Musenero, while General David Muhoozi lost the Internal Affairs docket to Ephraim Kamuntu.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also saw significant changes, with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare replacing General Jeje Odongo as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Calvin Echodu and Haruna Kasolo were appointed Ministers of State for International Affairs and Regional Affairs respectively, replacing Henry Okello Oryem and John Mulimba.

Betty Amongi was dropped as Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and replaced by Henry Tumukunde, while Balaam Barugahara took over the Local Government Ministry in place of Raphael Magyezi.

The reshuffle also saw the removal of Francis Mwebesa from the Trade Ministry, with businessman Sanjay Tanna appointed Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

However, Tom Butime retained the Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities docket.

In the ICT ministry, Chris Baryomunsi was replaced by Jane Ruth Aceng, while Baryomunsi was redeployed to the Health Ministry.

Other ministers dropped from Cabinet include Obiga Kania, Raphael Magyezi, Christine Adoa, Muruli Mukasa, Moriku Kaducu, Evelyn Anite, Cheptoris, Florence Nambozo, Bwino Kyakulaga, Kenneth Omona, Peter Lokeris, Hamson Obua and Hellen Asamo.

Some of the dropped ministers were reassigned to advisory positions. Hamson Obua, Ruth Nankabirwa, Francis Mwebesa and Evelyn Anite were appointed Senior Presidential Advisors.

President Museveni retained Jessica Alupo as Vice President, Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister, and First Lady Janet Museveni as Minister of Education and Sports.